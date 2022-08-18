Why the levels of a hormone could predict the appearance of prolonged COVID

US researchers found that people with prolonged COVID generated about half as much cortisol compared to healthy people / File

When a person finds himself in a situation that he perceives as life-threatening, an alarm system is activated that leads to the release of hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol. In the case of cortisol, it causes limit las functions what would they be non essential o harmful in a fight or flight situation. Now scientists from the Yale University and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinaiin the USAhave found that cortisol could be in the prolonged COVID centerthe syndrome that can manifest itself in more than 200 different symptoms after having had the coronavirus infection.

American researchers found that people with prolonged COVID generated around half as much cortisol compared to healthy people, who did not have the infection or who had fully recovered from COVID-19. The study they did not yet peer reviewed but it is available in the portal MeRxiv. Opens the possibility of using cortisol as a biomarker for predict prolonged COVID syndrome in the future.

They collected data from 215 people. Of that group, 99 had a long COVID case, 40 had no recorded COVID-19 infections, while the remaining 76 recovered from the virus without long-term complications. They took blood samples from each participant and measured cortisol levels.

One in 8 patients with COVID-19 suffer from different sequelae, such as fatigue, brain fog or shortness of breath, among others, which are included as prolonged COVID syndrome / (Gettyimages)

Cortisol is activated in the adrenal glands – which are right next to the kidneys – and spreads throughout the body. Low cortisol levels have been linked in the past to chronic fatigue syndrome and other similar ailments. The Yale research team noted that some long-standing COVID patients who have been treated by increasing their cortisol levels have shown some improvement. However, it became clear that only the beginning of the search. Now that the levels of cortisol have been associated with COVID prolongedhow exactly to treat it and what is the next step is to develop treatments and find the underlying mechanismthey suggested.

“Low cortisol levels have been reported in myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, and hydrocortisone treatment has been reported to produce a modest improvement in symptoms. Nevertheless, adrenal suppression has ultimately prevented its widespread clinical use for this indication and additional clinical trials may be needed to optimize glucocorticoid replacement therapies for prolonged COVID and myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome.” the researchers wrote Aikiko Iwasaki, David Putrino and other colleagues in the study.

To conduct the study, the researchers conducted comprehensive immune “phenotyping” and patient surveys. They also used automatic learning techniques (or “machine learning” in English). This allowed them to identify the differences among the people studied. The volunteers had infection during 2020. Los most frequent symptoms of prolonged COVID were fatigue“brain fog” and problems with autonomic nervous system more than a year after coronavirus infection.

To conduct the study, the researchers conducted comprehensive immune “phenotyping” and patient surveys. They also used automatic learning techniques (or “machine learning” in English). (Getty Images)

In the work, the researchers raise the possibility that cortisol could be used together with the levels of two proteins, IL-8 and galectin 1, as part of a set of biomarkers to detect people who develop prolonged COVID. Low cortisol levels were robust predictors for both defining prolonged COVID status and predicting the severity of the syndrome, according to the group of scientists. . Although they also admitted that the study has limitations, such as the small size of the sample of participants.

The causes of prolonged COVID are still unknown, but Dr. Iwasaki has several hypotheses. First, lingering coronavirus remnants could be fueling chronic inflammation in the human body. The infection in its acute phase could be triggering an autoimmune response in the body that causes persistent symptoms.

He too COVID prolonged It could be him result of one latent virus such as the Epstein-Barr virus – the pathogen that causes mononucleosis – that reactivates after infection by the coronavirus. The tissue damage induced by infection than the body fails to repair properly could also be the culpable. Those hypotheses, Iwasaki argued, are not mutually exclusive, and it is possible that many patients suffer from a combination of these outcomes.

One hypothesis is that prolonged COVID could be the result of a latent virus such as the Epstein-Barr virus, which causes mononucleosis / File

Today it is known that one in 8 patients with COVID-19 suffer from different sequelae, such as fatigue, brain fog or shortness of breath, among others, which are included as prolonged COVID syndrome. Many are looking for a treatmentwhile everything is still under study, but already some patients are victims of offers that put their health at risk and lose their money.

Although more than 70 clinical trials are being carried out around the world, according to the United States Clinical Trials database, to test the efficacy and safety of potential interventions, such as drugs, supplements, meditation, cannabidiol (derived from the cannabis), yoga and tai chi, it takes time to have the results that show if they can really be useful. Outside of controlled clinical trials, Offers are being made by doctors and clinics who take advantage of the desperation of people affected by long-standing COVID to find solutions.

