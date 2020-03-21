Why The Mandalorian Adding Ahsoka Tano Could Answer Major Star Wars Questions

Depart a Remark
The Mandalorian could also be months away from returning to Disney+ for Season 2, however some casting information ought to get followers hyped. Rosario Dawson is formally showing in The Mandalorian Season 2 as Ahsoka Tano, marking the live-action debut of one in every of Star Wars animation’s hottest characters. Ahsoka first appeared within the 2008 Clone Wars animated film, voiced by Ashley Eckstein, and would go on to play key elements in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. With regards to The Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano may reply some massive Star Wars questions.
Though the ultimate season of The Clone Wars is at present releasing on Disney+ to tie collectively the prequel trilogy period of Star Wars, there are nonetheless some mysteries surrounding the unique trilogy period and past that Ahsoka could possibly be key to fixing. For Star Wars Rebels followers, in all probability not the thriller of when little Jacen got here into existence, however undoubtedly some others!
Spoilers forward for the Star Wars Rebels animated collection.
What Occurred After Star Wars Rebels’ Epilogue?
The closing season of Star Wars Rebels lastly revealed that Ahsoka survived her duel with Darth Vader due to Ezra yanking her out of the battle within the nick of time whereas he was touring by the World Between Worlds. They went their separate methods shortly afterward, however Ahsoka promised to search out Ezra later. That promise got here again on the very finish of the collection, when the epilogue revealed what the Ghost crew was as much as after surviving the occasions of the unique trilogy.
Ahsoka discovered Sabine, and collectively they left on a journey to search out Ezra. Sadly for followers, the epilogue did not drop any particulars about their journey or what really occurred to Ezra. With The Mandalorian happening 5 years after Return of the Jedi and Ahsoka turning up, may The Mandalorian reveal what occurred after the Rebels epilogue?
Could Ezra And Sabine Seem In Star Wars Once more?
On the finish of Rebels, Ezra was lacking after he and Thrawn have been taken to elements unknown by the hyperspace-traveling purgill, and Sabine joined Ahsoka on a mission to trace him down. Relying on how profitable their mission was, Ahsoka could have already discovered Ezra by the point she pops up on The Mandalorian 5 years or so after the tip of Rebels, and she or he may presumably inform the story of what occurred to Ezra and what she did with Sabine. Alternately, Ezra and/or Sabine may seem on The Mandalorian!
I’ve really felt for some time that Ezra can be an incredible match for The Mandalorian Season 2, and voice actress Tiya Sircar has expressed curiosity in taking part in Sabine in live-action. If Ahsoka and Sabine have not discovered Ezra by the point Ahsoka meets up with Mando, would not it stand to purpose that Sabine can be there? Or all three of them could possibly be collectively? Truthfully, even when Ezra and Sabine are nowhere to be seen on The Mandalorian, it might make sense for Ahsoka to inform Mando in regards to the younger Mandalorian who was a fierce and proud warrior but didn’t put on her helmet on a regular basis.
The place Is Thrawn?
Arguably Star Wars Rebels‘ best villain, Grand Admiral Thrawn was with Ezra once they have been zapped into the unknown within the collection finale. Thrawn was an enormous determine in Star Wars Legends and prompted a whole lot of hurt to the Rebels rebels in present Star Wars canon, however he hasn’t been seen once more for the reason that finish of Rebels. If we assume that The Mandalorian is not going to simply ignore what Ahsoka was doing the final time she appeared chronologically in canon, then it stands to purpose that The Mandalorian will clarify what occurred to Thrawn.
If Thrawn is not lifeless, then Star Wars has one other massive unhealthy to play with within the post-original trilogy period! It is price noting that The Mandalorian govt producer Jon Favreau was flat-out requested if Thrawn may seem on the present, and his reply was undoubtedly intriguing. Even when Thrawn would not seem, will Ahsoka’s look on The Mandalorian not less than present an replace on him? The Mandalorian has an intriguing villain of its personal (full with the Darksaber) so it would not want Thrawn, however that galaxy far, distant is a giant place with loads of battles to be fought.
How Did Rey Hear Ahsoka’s Voice?
If we will be technical, The Mandalorian technically will not be the primary live-action Star Wars undertaking to incorporate Ahsoka Tano, since Ahsoka had a minor half to play in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. When Rey reached out to the Jedi of the previous, she heard their voices, and a kind of was Ahsoka’s. Since Ahsoka was heard together with voices like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn, and even Star Wars Rebels‘ Kanan, followers understandably started to take a position that Ahsoka too was lifeless by the point of Rise of Skywalker.
Whereas Clone Wars boss and Mandalorian director Dave Filoni cautioned that there’s “no absoluteness” that Ahsoka needed to be lifeless for her voice to succeed in Rey, there are nonetheless massive questions. Did Ahsoka, as I speculated after Rise of Skywalker launched, return to the Jedi path and was due to this fact naturally one of many voices Rey heard when she reached out to Jedi of the previous? Was Ahsoka’s padawan coaching sufficient for her to be amongst these voices after her demise? Is Ahsoka alive in any case? The Mandalorian may drop some particulars about selections she’s making and paths she’s selecting that would lead her to be amongst these voices.
Does Ahsoka Tie Every part Collectively?
As soon as Ahsoka turns up on The Mandalorian courtesy of Rosario Dawson lastly getting her want, she can have straight or not directly influenced occasions in each period of the Star Wars saga. She was everywhere in the prequel period courtesy of The Clone Wars, joined the rebel towards the Empire to play an element in Rebels, is leaping to live-action, and can assist Rey together with the opposite Jedi of days passed by in time to defeat Emperor Palpatine in Rise of Skywalker.
By this level, I half count on her to show up on Tatooine to hang around with Obi-Wan in Ewan McGregor’s Disney+ collection and pop up as Fulcrum within the Rogue One prequel collection! Ahsoka has ties to the largest characters within the saga, though not at all times straight. Her look on The Mandalorian will tie the collection nearer to the remainder of the saga. Perhaps it’s going to open the door for extra massive identify Star Wars characters to drop by The Mandalorian to hold with Mando and Child Yoda.
See Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka when The Mandalorian Season 2 debuts within the fall on Disney+. For now, you may catch Ahsoka in motion on Star Wars: The Clone Wars (together with the continuing finale season) and Star Wars Rebels, particularly if in case you have some free time courtesy of the coronavirus shutting every little thing down!
