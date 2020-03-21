Why The Mandalorian Adding Ahsoka Tano Could Answer Major Star Wars Questions

I’ve really felt for some time that Ezra can be an incredible match for The Mandalorian Season 2, and voice actress Tiya Sircar has expressed curiosity in taking part in Sabine in live-action. If Ahsoka and Sabine have not discovered Ezra by the point Ahsoka meets up with Mando, would not it stand to purpose that Sabine can be there? Or all three of them could possibly be collectively? Truthfully, even when Ezra and Sabine are nowhere to be seen on The Mandalorian, it might make sense for Ahsoka to inform Mando in regards to the younger Mandalorian who was a fierce and proud warrior but didn’t put on her helmet on a regular basis.