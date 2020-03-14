Why The Mandalorian Season 2 Probably Won’t Be Delayed By Coronavirus

Different Disney+ productions have already been confronted with delays, with Marvel’s extremely anticipated The Falcon and the Winter Soldier having to halt manufacturing in Prague resulting from coronavirus. The collection has primarily filmed in Atlanta, but it surely confronted earlier setbacks resulting from unexpected circumstances in a unique location. Again in January, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was set to movie in Puerto Rico, however an earthquake delayed filming on the island of Aricebo. It’s necessary to notice that the manufacturing workforce has returned to Atlanta, although there isn’t any affirmation on whether or not filming in Prague is totally off the desk, and if manufacturing will merely shift to proceed capturing in Atlanta for now.