Why The Mandalorian Season 2 Really Needs To Explain The History Of Mandalorians

Bo-Katan, sister of the Mandalorian chancellor who was as soon as a part of Demise Watch, ended up as Mandalore’s chief on the finish of the Clone Wars. Nonetheless, her reign was considerably quick. By the point we get to Star Wars Rebels, going down solely 5 years earlier than the occasions of Star Wars: A New Hope, Mandalore seemed very similar to we would count on. Everyone was sporting Mandalorian armor and gave the impression to be a educated fighter to 1 diploma or one other. It is perhaps not probably the most shocking change, contemplating what Mandalore went by means of within the 15 years after The Clone Wars began, nevertheless it was nonetheless a serious change in a brief time frame that seems to have encompassed your entire tradition.