Why The Masked Singer’s Astronaut Doesn’t Think Competition Is All About Technical Skills

Warning! The following accommodates spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 3’s Last 6 episode. Learn at your personal threat!
The Masked Singer has a somewhat easy premise, although there have been questions concerning the competitors’s execution. In a super world, the perfect singers would at all times advance, and the weakest hyperlinks can be unmasked. As many have seen that is not at all times the case, and Season 3’s Astronaut Hunter Hayes appears to know why.
Hunter Hayes, who’s a up to date nation music star, was eradicated regardless of having a voice that arguably ought to’ve outlasted a number of opponents nonetheless within the competitors. Hayes did not appear all that phased by the elimination, and it might need one thing to do together with his perception that success on The Masked Singer is extra about individuality than technicality.
Do it and simply be sure you’re having enjoyable. It’s a competitors, however the motive that I used to be actually enthusiastic about it was that it is not a contest about technicality. It is about individuality. I feel that is why it has been such success. That is why I fell in love with it was as a result of it is like no different contest on TV. You must simply go in and have enjoyable with it. That sounds easy, however it’s very easy to get caught within the technicalities of dance strikes and choreography and staging. However on the finish of the day, the occasions the place you simply have enjoyable had been the occasions the place I felt like I had an opportunity of shifting on to the following spherical and. I might encourage anyone to do it.
Hunter Hayes could have revealed a serious secret to success on The Masked Singer with that assertion. Over three seasons, audiences have witnessed legendary singers go house regardless of far much less gifted opponents remaining within the competitors. Whereas the eradicated opponents’ singing could have been superior, a lot of these weaker singers who did survive to the late phases of the sport have proven off their individuality.
Hunter Hayes’ feedback to EW could also be why he was effective with going house, regardless of being one of many largest fashionable music stars The Masked Singer has seen. In fact, it is not like profitable The Masked Singer is finally a profession milestone for all who take part, nor does it result in something greater than a elaborate trophy offered by Nick Cannon. If the stakes had been a bit increased, maybe we would see extra of us like Hayes questioning why the present would not put slightly extra emphasis on making certain the viewers votes for essentially the most gifted opponents somewhat than essentially the most entertaining.
When considered from Hunter Hayes’ perspective, it is not laborious to see why The Masked Singer selected the Frog over his Astronaut. Frog’s efficiency could not have been as much as par vocally, however these dance strikes had been on level. Per Hayes, that basically counts for one thing on The Masked Singer. In all probability not sufficient that Frog will win the competitors, however he is gotten a lot farther than he ought to’ve contemplating which opponents stay.
The Masked Singer Season Three continues on at Fox Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for all the most recent occurring on the earth of tv and flicks
