Why the Ministry of Defense removed Chinese ‘infiltration’ report from the website, the government told the real situation: Congress

new Delhi: The Congress questioned the government as to why the Ministry of Defense has removed the report mentioning China's 'incursions' from its website in East Ladakh. On the other hand, former party president Rahul Gandhi said that removing the documents from the website is not going to change the facts.

In fact, the Defense Ministry on Thursday removed the document uploaded on its website, on which a news paper based on it was published. According to the report, in the month of June, the report said that the situation arising out of 'unilateral aggression' of Chinese soldiers remains sensitive and this deadlock may go on for a long time.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Leave standing against China, the Prime Minister of India also saw a lack of courage in taking his name. Removing documents from the website is not going to change the facts. "

Senior Congress spokesman Ajay Maken told media persons that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in an all-party meeting that there was no intrusion in the Indian border and no one of our posts was occupied. But the Ministry of Defense in its report says that Chinese troops have infiltrated and this deadlock is going to be long lasting.

A senior Congress spokesperson questioned, “Why was the report removed from the website? We want to know what is the truth? ” Maken said, “Government should tell how it will deal with China and what is the real situation. The people of the country have the right to know this. “