Why The Mulan Remake Radically Changed Li Shang

So we cut up Li Shang into two characters. One turned Commander Tung who serves as her surrogate father and her mentor in the middle of the film and the opposite is Honghui who’s her equal within the squad and there’s no energy dynamic between them however there is identical dynamic that was within the unique film with Li Shang which is like ‘Hey, I actually respect you, and why do I like this dude a lot and what does this say about me?’ And we now have that very same dynamic. And I believe on this film I truly assume it performs in slightly extra subtle approach.