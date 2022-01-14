Why the new Tigres stadium could unseat BBVA for the 2026 World Cup

The Azteca Stadium and the Akron Stadium are practically confirmed for the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, the BBVA stadium was FIFA’s third option. (Photos: BBVA // EFE // Reuters)

In 2021 it was confirmed that the 2026 World Cup will be hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada. This will be the third World Cup tournament to be held on Mexican soil. for the contest, it is analyzed that the Aztec country has three venues to host matches. In the review made by FIFA At the end of 2021, two stadiums were reviewed, the Azteca (Mexico City) and the Akron (Guadalajara), and analyzed the BBVA as the third venue, however, a new venue could appear that competes with it.

The state of Nuevo León will have a second stadium that promises to have everything necessary to host the World Cup. The project of new tiger stadium gained strength when Samuel Garcia he became the new governor of that state and now the project is a reality. It was reported that the megaproject is scheduled to be inaugurated in 2025, one year before the World Cup.

One year before the World Cup, the Tigres project will compete to be one of the stadiums that hosts World Cup matches, snatching the opportunity from the Rayados. The Monterrey stadium was inaugurated in 2015 and is one of the most modern on the continent, so it was an almost certain option to be the third precinct, however, the new competing neighbor may present a problem.

The proposal of what the new Tigres UANL stadium would look like (Photo: Tigres UANL)

The current enclosure of the feline team is far surpassed by BBVA. From infrastructure, aesthetics, capacity and maintenance, however, history will change when the project for the new Tigres stadium is completed, if it complies with what is stipulated.

Capacity. The BBVA can host a maximum of 51 thousand spectators. This has filled up on multiple occasions during his team’s matches. The new Tigres stadium was planned so that there could be up to 65 thousand viewers, which would place it as the second stadium with the largest capacity in Mexico (below the Azteca).

Design. In this area, each one is distinguished by its originality and the decision is left to subjectivity. The BBVA has a peculiar shell design that waves. In the plans presented by the feline team, a circular design is observed, covered by pronounced angles that resemble a star.

Infrastructure. The BBVA stadium was built by the architectural firm Populous, which has been in charge of the stadium of the Tottenham and of London Olympic in 2012. Interestingly, the Tigres project hired the same company, so the quality between both venues will be similar.

The plans for the new Tigres soccer stadium (Photo: Tigres UANL)

The advantage for scratched It’s the time. Its stadium has been ready since 2015 and FIFA must plan the event years in advance, so the official decree of the stadiums that will receive the World Cup matches must be ready with an acceptable amount of time.

Perhaps the new venue of the Tigers will surpass its neighbor’s in some aspects, however, since it will be completed a year before the World Cup, its chances of hosting some games are reduced. The proposal must be an extraordinary one to be considered.

For now, the project has already been officially announced at a press conference. It was confirmed that the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) fully accepted the project, as did the state government. Likewise, it was assured that the economic capital will be allocated from private investment.

KEEP READING:

This will be the new Tigres stadium: they presented the first images

The time that Martinoli and “Zague” outwitted the police for a fine

Tecatito Corona and what is known about his arrival at Sevilla