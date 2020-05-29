Why The New Twilight Novel Is Coming This Summer time, According To Stephanie Meyer

Go away a Remark
Like ravenous glittering vampires, Twilight followers have waited a very long time to devour Stephanie Meyer’s companion novel Midnight Solar. And by very long time, I imply 15 years since she first introduced Twilight into existence and ultimately introduced she was engaged on this novel. For some time, it most likely felt like she had given up completely, however then followers acquired a ray of hope.
Stephanie Meyer’s web site not too long ago teased Midnight Solar’s potential launch. And now we all know the novel shall be launched this summer time, August 4th. However, the query stays, why the lengthy wait? Stephanie Meyer appeared on Good Morning America to offer an evidence. Right here’s what she needed to say:
It’s a loopy time proper now and I wasn’t certain if it was the fitting time to place this guide out, however a few of you have got been ready for simply so, so lengthy, it didn’t appear honest so that you can wait any extra.
Midnight Solar, to not be confused with the film starring Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger, is a companion novel to Twilight from the attitude of Edward Cullen quite than Bella Swan. It’ll give deeper perception into what he was considering and doing whereas Bella pined for him within the Twilight novel.
Stephanie Meyer had been arduous at work on Midnight Solar since 2008 shortly after the Twilight film launched in theaters. Nevertheless, destiny derailed her plans when 12 chapters have been leaked to the general public. The expertise precipitated her to have author’s block, so she put the entire thing on maintain. Right here’s what she stated about it:
It’s actually difficult, as a result of everybody now could be within the driver’s seat, the place they’ll make judgment calls. ‘Effectively, I believe this could occur, I believe she ought to do that.’ I don’t really feel alone with the manuscript. And I can’t write after I don’t really feel alone. So my purpose is to go for, like, I don’t know, two years with out ever listening to the phrases Midnight Solar. And as soon as I’m fairly certain that everybody’s forgotten about it, I believe I’ll be capable to get to the place the place I’m alone with it once more. Then I’ll be capable to sneak in and work on it once more.
Whereas many Twilight followers have since moved on with their lives and put away such issues, the Twilight fandom total has stayed comparatively intact and truly thrived. It was this fandom that obsessed over Midnight Solar, downloaded the unofficial manuscript, and throwing Stephanie Meyer into an extended authorial hibernation.
With the discharge of Midnight Solar, there’s been some discuss of a potential film and a reboot, since Robert Pattinson has moved on to different issues. May this imply there shall be a brand new Twilight awakening? Uncertain, however I guess film studios will definitely attempt however.
