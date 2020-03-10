Why The Office Promoted Ed Helms’ Andy Over Dwight

Go away a Remark
Behind-the-scenes of The Office, quite a bit occurred at…the workplace. As with all story set within the dizzying world of a workspace, the NBC comedy handled attempting to determine the place to go along with particular plots. However, it was not all the time as clean of a call as you may need thought. For example, why did Ed Helms’ Andy get promoted over Dwight?
Whereas followers await a reunion, a reboot, or one thing that permits them to revisit The Office, there’s something to tide you over. Apart from what the forged has been beneficiant sufficient to share through the years, a brand new e-book pulls again the curtain on some large story decisions. Andy Greene’s The Office: The Untold Story of the Biggest Sitcom of the 2000s will get proper to the guts of it.
When it got here time to resolve if Dwight Schrute or Andy Bernard would get the promotion, there was quite a bit to sift by means of. Author Brent Forrester, who labored on The Office from Seasons three by means of 9, gave an inside peek. In The Office: The Untold Story of the Biggest Sitcom of the 2000s, Forrester stated (through Rolling Stone):
The writers and the forged, typically talking, had been actually enthusiastic about Dwight changing into the boss. It simply felt right, and that was our artistic thrust. Largely it was pushback from the community saying, ‘Properly. Is there somebody extra well-known that we will put in right here?’ After all, the creators all the time bristle at that and simply wish to do the precise factor creatively. That was a giant factor. However Ed Helms had this large benefit due to course he was in The Hangover. To not fully learn the minds of the community, however that was my understanding of how that call acquired made.
What occurred off-screen undoubtedly impacted what occurred on-screen, and never solely within the sense of the writers debating plot choices. It could appear that The Office was affected by how the actors’ careers had been going outdoors of the present. Whereas John Krasinski has no drawback being referred to as Jim endlessly, he and his co-stars had been constructing complementary careers outdoors of the present.
Within the case of Andy Bernard’s promotion, since there may solely be one Michael Scott, The Hangover helped out quite a bit. Whereas the forged and crew of The Office had been “actually excited” for Dwight to get promoted, the community was swayed by Ed Helms’ field workplace smash, an element that made him very recognizable to followers.
The Hangover was an enormous hit when it got here out in 2009. Maybe NBC thought that folks can be keen to take a look at The Office if Andy had been within the promoted place. Rainn Wilson had starred in some high quality films at that time, and whereas I loved 2008’s The Rocker, even I can admit that he did not have any large display hits like The Hangover below his belt.
Sadly, the field workplace tends to be king in these situations, and NBC brass had been leaning extra in the direction of Ed Helms and, thus, Andy, for the promotion. Not that the Andy storyline was not enjoyable on The Office, I simply all the time discovered the Dwight character so amusing. And, after Michael, he was one other cornerstone of the present.
It’s one other intriguing behind-the-scenes tidbit about what went on off-screen at The Office. Jenna Fischer not too long ago shared that John Krasinski had written her an emotional farewell letter forward of the sequence finale. This data concerning the Andy/Dwight promotion is, arguably, much less of a tearjerker. Nevertheless, shedding out at Dwight being the boss at that time is personally tearful to consider it.
