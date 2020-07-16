Why The Old Guard’s Charlize Theron Has Never Been In An MCU Movie

Depart a Remark
Charlize Theron is likely to be probably the most badass actress working in the present day. Between her work in Patty Jenkins’ Monster, her iconic function of Furiosa in Mad Max and her sharp portrayal of Megyn Kelly in Bombshell, the actress has proved how daring and courageous she may be on display screen. She’s lastly made her method into the comedian e book style with Netflix’s The Old Guard, but it surely’s truthfully stunning it is taken this lengthy. Has Marvel ever come knocking? Right here’s what Theron has to say:
I swear to God. I’ve by no means gotten something. No, I’m not mendacity to you. However that’s okay. what? I’m paving my very own method. I’m creating my very own alternatives. So it’s alright.
Actually? Nothing? How is that this attainable?! That is Charlize Theron we’re speaking about, and the quantity of Marvel characters she may play could be lengthy. However throughout an look on Selection’s The Massive Ticket podcast, the actress defined that it has been nothing however crickets between her and Marvel Studios.
Charlize Theron was thought of to play Diana Prince’s mom, Queen Hippolyta, in 2017’s Marvel Girl, a job that finally went to Connie Nielsen. When The Old Guard actress was initially approached for the DCEU film, she admitted she thought her good friend Patty Jenkins was asking her to play Marvel Girl, and he or she was fairly shocked to study that was not the case. Even so, Theron stated she handed on Hippolyta attributable to conflicting schedules with one other mission.
Then once more, there’s one thing to be stated about Charlize Theron not being a part of Marvel and nonetheless discovering her personal place within the motion style in an enormous method. Inside the previous 5 years alone, the 44-year-old starred in Mad Max: Fury Highway, Atomic Blonde and The Destiny of the Livid earlier than main Gina Prince-Bythewood’s movie adaptation of Greg Rucka’s graphic novel.
Charlize Theron stated she was particularly drawn to her character, Andy, in The Old Guard as a result of comedian’s “very grounded” high quality that isn’t at all times discovered inside the style. She has managed this repeatedly. When Charlize takes up an motion function, they’re difficult and human. The Old Guard is fated to be in comparison with Marvel’s upcoming movie The Eternals too, since each movies discover immortal heroes.
The Old Guard has change into successful because it has remained as Netflix’s high title this week and been met with constructive evaluations from critics. Its director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, has already signed on for her subsequent film referred to as The Girl King, which is able to star Viola Davis. Theron’s newest function in The Old Guard might kickstart a franchise as nicely following its reception and contemplating what the ending units up.
The Old Guard is on the market to stream on Netflix. Keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra film information.
