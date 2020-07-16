Why The Old Guard’s Charlize Theron Has Never Been In An MCU Movie

Charlize Theron is likely to be probably the most badass actress working in the present day. Between her work in Patty Jenkins’ Monster, her iconic function of Furiosa in Mad Max and her sharp portrayal of Megyn Kelly in Bombshell, the actress has proved how daring and courageous she may be on display screen. She’s lastly made her method into the comedian e book style with Netflix’s The Old Guard, but it surely’s truthfully stunning it is taken this lengthy. Has Marvel ever come knocking? Right here’s what Theron has to say: