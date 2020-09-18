Why the opposition to the Agriculture Bill is happening in Punjab, farmers fear – Mandis should not end anywhere

new Delhi: There is a lot of opposition to the agricultural bills in Punjab because farmers and traders are afraid of ending the APMC mandis. This is the reason that the major political parties of the state have opposed the agricultural bills. In this series, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has resigned from the Modi cabinet in protest against the bills related to agriculture. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday opposed the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020 and the Farmers (Endowment and Security) Agreement on Price Assurance and the Agricultural Services Bill 2020 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. After this, Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the post of minister in Modi government. His resignation from Badal’s residence was confirmed. Also Read – ‘I am the daughter of the farmer, I am with the farmers, so left the Modi government cabinet’

The Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020 states that farmers can now sell their produce to anyone outside the APMC mandis, which will not attract any fee, while the purchase of agricultural products in the APMC mandis in various states There are different mandi charges and other cess. In Punjab, this fee is around 4.5 percent. Therefore, the marketers and traders of the market fear that no market will want to come when there will be a free trade outside the market. At the same time, government procurement of wheat and paddy is done at MSP in Punjab and Haryana. Farmers fear that after the new law, there will be no purchase on the MSP because there is no interpretation in the Bill that the purchase outside the market will not be below the MSP price.

The ruling Congress in Punjab is already opposing the bill. Regarding the apprehension of farmers, jobbers and traders, agricultural expert Devinder Sharma says that, when there will be free duty business outside the market, then why would you want to pay any fee in the market. He said that basmati exporters and cotton spinning and ginning mill associations in Punjab and Haryana have demanded abolition of mandi duty. When asked about the protests in Punjab and Haryana, he said that APMC mandis have good infrastructure in Punjab and Haryana and wheat and paddy are more procured on MSP. Sharma said that the number of mandis and procurement centers in Punjab is around 1,840 and such a mandi system is not elsewhere.

SAD, a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has called the bills related to agriculture as peasant opposition. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “Some states in the country developed the IT sector, some developed tourism, but Punjab has developed an agricultural infrastructure. The bill will harm farmers, agriculturalists, traders and laborers working in the mandi to agricultural laborers in Punjab. ” Badal described the bills as anti-farmer and said, “I strongly oppose this bill.” The SAD chief said that Punjab has made the country self-sufficient in the matter of grain production. He said that 5,000 liters of water is needed to produce one kg of rice and the farmer of Punjab abandons his water and produces grains for the country. He said that Punjab has the best mandi system in the whole world, it will collapse after the passage of this bill. According to information received by IANS, a decision has not yet been made about SAD’s separation from the NDA.