Why The Original Scream Writer Is ‘Thrilled’ About Scream 5

The horror style has been in a renaissance for the previous few years, and now a few of the traditional franchises are being introduced again to theaters. It was lately introduced that Scream 5 is within the works, with Prepared or Not writers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett helming the venture and a few members of the unique solid already set to reprise their roles. And now unique Scream author Kevin Williamson has defined why he is so excited in regards to the upcoming fifth film.