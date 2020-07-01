Why The Return Of One Classic Jurassic Park Character Could Be Important To Jurassic World: Dominion

However let’s go one step additional: what if Lewis Dodgson and BioSyn have been shadowing and sabotaging InGen’s efforts to proceed working ever for the reason that unique incident at Isla Nublar? We all know that B.D. Wong’s Dr. Henry Wu might be returning for Jurassic World: Dominion, and his continued involvement within the trafficking of dinosaurs may imply he has ties to Dodgson and his BioSyn comrades. To not point out that whereas it’s assumed that InGen pursuits have been controlling Jurassic World’s Vic Hoskins (Vincent D’Onofrio) in his jingoistic scheme to make use of raptors for army purposes, he might have truly been working for Lewis Dodgson.