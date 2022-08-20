Why the sale of Casemiro to Manchester United marks the end of an era for Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s Brazilian central midfielder Carlos Henrique Casemiro will be a Manchester United player

The surprising departure of Real Madrid central midfielder Carlos Henrique Casemiro, tempted by Manchester United’s desperate football situation, ends with a reign of seven seasons of what is known as “The Holy Trinity”, “The Bermuda Triangle” or simply “CMK”, the line of three flyers that the Brazilian composed together with the German Toni Kroos and the Croatian Luka Modric, winner of 18 titles, between national and international.

Casemiro, 30, arrived at Real Madrid for the 2012/13 season from San Pablo to play for Castilla, the institution’s second team, and although he was going to go on loan to Porto for two seasons in August 2014, he returned to the white club after the first due to his very good performances, to consolidate himself especially since the arrival as coach of the Frenchman Zinedine Zidane. That story ended with three Spanish Leagues, a Copa del Rey, three Spanish Super Cups, five Champions Leagues, three Club World Cups and three European Super Cups.

When it seemed that after winning a new Champions League against Liverpool in early June in Paris, the classic trio of midfielders who had been together for seven seasons was going to last longer, A dizzying offer from Manchester United appeared for the central midfielder of 70 million euros, which represents the highest figure ever paid for a thirty-year-old player after the 117 paid by Juventus to Real Madrid in 2018 for the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.

January 2020, Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, the holy trinity, together with Federico Valverde

Casemiro, who received the award for best footballer on the pitch in the recent final this month between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt for the European Super Cup won by the Whites in Helsinki (after all, the Brazilian’s last title with this team), It had only cost 6 million euros in 2014, when the final pass to San Pablo was paid. And, if he had a contract with the Spanish until 2025, Manchester United will extend it for up to five seasons, until 2027, and earning almost twice the salary. Between premiums and monthly payments, it will end up being a payment of around 100 million euros, a difficult figure to fight for a club like white, accustomed to renewing for a short time once its players are three decades old.

In between Modricarrived from Tottenham Hotspur in the 2012/13 season, Kroosfrom Bayern Munich in 2014/15 and casemiro, one of the most famous and renowned lines in the world was formed, just as in recent times there were acronyms such as MSN (Messi, Suárez and Neymar) or BBC (Bale, Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo), the “CMK”, winner of three Spanish leagues, three Spanish Super Cups, four Champions Leagues, four Super Cups of Europe and four Club World Cups, which could be five if the Brazilian did not leave before his dispute, scheduled for the end of the year.

Just a few days ago, on August 1, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti had said at a press conference in Los Angeles: “I call Casemiro, Kroos and Modric ‘The Bermuda Triangle’ because in their area , the ball disappears. This statement does not seem accidental. The Italian strategist belongs to a generation that grew up with the legend of the mysterious disappearance of planes and ships in a triangle formed by the coast of Miami, Puerto Rico and Bermuda. Many books and movies about this phenomenon also circulated.

The only European final lost by Modric, Casemiro and Kroos from 2015 to today was the 2018 European Super Cup (2-4) against Atlético de Madrid, when after the World Cup in Russia, Julen Lopetegui, current coach of Sevilla, replaced Zidane then three glorious seasons, with three consecutive Champions Leagues won.

At Real Madrid, Casemiro won five Champions League

“Our Lady of the Trinity”as the trio is also known, is a nickname given to the then largest ship in the world when it was built in 1769, which is why it was also called “El Escorial de los mares”, originally with 120 cannons. , later expanded to 140 and with 136 initial artillery pieces, after the reform of 1803, up to 140 before the Battle of Trafagar.

The big question now is how will Casemiro’s departure be resolved? All eyes point to the new contract for this season of the French Aurelien Tchouameni, 22 years old, acquired from Monaco for 80 million euros. It is clear that the Spanish club thought of taking over from the CMK trio for the coming years with the tall French midfielder, his compatriot Edouard Camavinga (of very convincing performances last season), and the Uruguayan Federico Valverde, plus a powerful all-rounder that can be added as a fourth midfielder rather than for a triangle that manages all the white team’s football. Until now, Valverde generated almost a 4-4-2 system, which from now on could favor an egress to 4-3-3 with three net forwards, in the best BBC style.

On the other hand, the ascendant could take place in the team Daniel Ceballos, who, after being loaned to Arsenal and Betis, gained a place, especially in the last preseason, in which he prevailed over Marco Asensio, who hardly counts for coach Ancelotti. If Ceballos joins the starting team, Kroos would become the central midfielder, although that would also imply a change in the game.

However, Ancelotti has already been in charge of warning that for now he does not believe in such a strong replacement and that what is clear to him is that he thinks of Kroos as a central midfielder (a position in which he already played and later said he did not feel so comfortable) and what for them to play Tchouameni, Camavinga and Ceballos together, there is a lack of time, although everything can be accelerated. Kroos already announced that he did not want to talk about renewing his contract, which ends in 2023, until he measured how he felt during this season, which generated a sea of ​​doubts in the whites thinking about the future. The Modric thing is different, and he won the renewal, at 36 years old, after his superb games during the last Champions League, with goal assists when it was necessary, or playing as a libero when the team needed it, becoming a true leader in the dressing room.

Ancelotti also knows that none of the players on his squad have the cut and personality characteristics of Casemiro and that his replacement will spawn other team play characteristics, which poses quite a challenge.

“If Casemiro leaves, we have six midfielders,” Ancelotti maintained. With him we had seven and I think that six is ​​enough to handle the whole season and these six are very good. We can’t replace a player with Casemiro’s characteristics, but we have others. Not only can a player of that type play as a central midfielder, but others as well. In my teams (Andrea) Pirlo has played there, who has other characteristics. You have to adapt.”

Tchouameni, the French midfielder is one of the candidates to replace Casemiro

As for the option of Tchouameni playing as a central midfielder, With Kroos remaining as creative, Ancelotti has also studied him: “He is one of the best midfielders and he is more similar to Casemiro than Kroos because he has more defensive characteristics. He is forceful in the aerial game, has a good foot and reaches the rival area. We have to take advantage of his shot.”

The Italian coach, winner of titles in the five main European leagues, perfectly understood the situation of the Brazilian player: When Casemiro wants to try a new challenge, we have to understand it, we have to accept it with the utmost respect and affection. When you are so much with such a kind and professional person, you are not happy that he leaves but respect prevails. In addition, he recalled: “Something similar happened to me when I was a coach in Milan: you are very good, but there comes a time when you want to try something new. And that I felt good at the club, which was like a family”.

Casemiro will go on to play for Manchester United alongside his compatriot Fred in a line of two midfielders ahead of the United defense Red Devilswho are eagerly seeking to return to the forefront in the Premier League to return soon to the Champions League, although for that it will be essential that they finally find the central midfielder they have missed since the departure of Irishman Roy Keane from the glorious days of Sir Alex Ferguson .

In the meantime, at Real Madrid a stage seems to be coming to an end, that of a trio of midfielders who made history. Together they won four Champions even though each one has five (Casemiro and Modric won another one before the arrival of Kroos and the German – world champion in 2014 with the German team – has one with Bayern Munich in 2013), and they hardly knew what is losing a final.

Will Real Madrid have developed a logical and direct transition towards a new successful generation or will it be time for Xavi Hernández to transfer to Barcelona? Only time will tell.

