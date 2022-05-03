Why the signing of Guillermo Ochoa with PSG fell

Guillermo Ochoa experienced very uncertain moments before making the leap to Europe (Photo: EFE/ Carlos Ramírez)

Guillermo Ochoa He is one of the best Mexican goalkeepers that have been seen in recent years. Despite not filling the eyes of all soccer fans, his game and discipline have taken him to the highest that a professional player can aspire to when thinking about his career.

Now, in a second stage with Club América, the team that debuted him and gave him a pass to Europe, he continues to prove his worth, although There was always a huge doubt among the spectators: why did he never play in a recognized team in Europe? if he came to demonstrate a great level?

This question was answered by Paco Memo himself in an interview he gave Jorge Burro Van Rankin for his program YouTube called In an inconvenient state.

During the talk, the actor from Televisa asked him about it moment when he arrived in France with the Ajaccio teama team to which he was about to not reach due to a previous agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.

As he revealed, his agent and he had approved the arrival of the Mexican to the Parisian team, when he had not yet been bought by the sheikhs. Nevertheless, Before signing a contract, Memo Ochoa had to fulfill a commitment with the Mexican national team: a Gold Cup.

The controversy over clenbuterol reduced his chances to zero regarding playing in Europe (Photo: Instagram/@yosoy8a)

after the first game carried out tests of doping to find out if any of the players had consumed any prohibited substance. The surprise came when five positive results were announced: Edgar Dueñas, Francisco Maza Rodríguez, Sinha, Hobbit Bermudez and Ochoa.

It was immediately revealed that that positive result was due to the consumption of clenbuterol, a substance used in cows to make them growso they appealed the decision, although they had to wait for the final verdict.

The wait was lengthened, a situation that at first did not bother PSG, a club that maintained interest until, After a few months, they couldn’t stand it and decided to back down and avoid hiring the Mexican goalkeeper who had dreamed of reaching Europe and proving his worth.

Time was running out and there was no other offer. By then, Ochoa was a free agent, so if he hadn’t signed with a club he would have been out of the game for some time. América tried to convince him and showed him a contract with an amount lower than the first opportunity they took to keep him in Coapaso the native of Guadalajara decided that he should leave yes or yes that summer.

Guillermo Ochoa is now living his second stage in America after fulfilling his European dream (Photo: [email protected])

A few days before the transfer market closed, he received a call from Ligue 1, from a small team, with the lowest budget in the tournament, recently promoted on the island of Corsica, a territory that is not considered French among its inhabitants, who identify themselves as Corsicans.

Alain Orsoni, Corsican independence leader, summoned Ochoa in France and questioned him about whether he really believed the result was not positive, to which he affirmed. He trusted the word of the Mexican and decided to sign him with the hope that during those days his situation would be resolved.

To his surprise it was. Paco Memo was forgiving and regained his permission to play. The phones immediately rang and several clubs asked about him.but the man from Jalisco had already agreed to his arrival in Ajaccio, a team he represented for three years until his jump to Malaga in Spain.

After his Spanish adventure he decided to sign with Standard de Liège in Belgiumwhere he was cup champion, although he did not stand out more.

His good saves and presentations put him on great teams, but there was one big drawback: he always used a foreign place because he never got his passport due to the short time in European clubs, so that’s why he never made the big jump.

