Why the Sinaloa Cartel recruits university professors into its ranks

Fentanyl is a lethal synthetic opioid (Photo: Special)

the pandemic of COVID-19 led to the Sinaloa Cartel will implement strategies to secure its criminal economy in the hands of specialized personnel, for which it has been identified that recruit college professors professionalized in Chemistry.

This is stated in an intelligence report from the National Guardwhose document was located among the thousands of emails hacked to Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) by the collective macaw.

Furthermore, the analysis indicates that the Sinaloa Cartel is responsible for mixing the deadly synthetic opioid with other substances such as heroin, cocaine y methamphetamines. The combination is highly dangerous because reinforces the level of toxicity and risk of overdose deaths.

In other reports, the Drug Control Administration (DEA) of the United States has reiterated that this is to generate addiction and attract regular buyers. In addition, the Mexican cartels also expanded their inventory of illegal products to sell colored fentanyl.

The Mexican military dependency pointed out that the Sinaloa Cartel is one of the biggest national security threats from Mexico and the United States. Well, the US anti-drug agency itself has reported that this transnational crime organization spreads across most of the five continents of the planet.

Despite seizures, overdose deaths continue to rise (Photo: Sedena)

But when the pandemic crisis began coronavirus in 2020, there was a shortage of chemical precursors to synthesize fentanyl. That was how the leaders of the criminal group looked for options to do not register falls in its production.

At that time, maritime shipments through various routes that arrive in Mexico were temporarily suspended or experienced some difficulties for commercial exchange. But that didn’t stop the faction led by Ismael Zambada Garcia, the Mayoy the Chapitosson of Joaquin Guzman Loera, the Chapo.

“The foregoing led to the search for production alternatives to reduce dependence on chemicals from China”, indicates the document revealed by the collective macaw.

So he Sinaloa Cartel used its operational scope to innovate in chemical engineering and thus obtain precursors to achieve a purer product with the quality of Chinese laboratories.

“As a consequence of these actions, Apparently they recruit university professors specialized in chemistry to achieve this goal.”, stated the report of the National Guard. And so, the first tests of the experiments were sent to Japan, Australia, Canadaas well as USA.

The authorities secure production establishments in the mountains and the urban periphery of Culiacán (Photo: FGR)

The use of specialists in the area of ​​drug synthesis for organized crime has already been registered by Mexican authorities, but to date their link with the Sinaloa Cartel nor the interests that led to that strategy.

In October 2020, at the height of COVID-19, the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) dismantled a network of assumptions fentanyl dealers who were headed by Salvador C.chemical engineer graduated from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

The leader of the organization fell into Iztapalapasouth of Mexico City, where a clandestine laboratory was seized, as well as material to synthesize the synthetic opioid, a notebook with formulas, reactions, a list of suppliers, 500 kilos of cocaine and computer equipment.

Salvador C. was identified with a series of properties in Durango, Mexico state and the country’s capital, where considerable volumes of chemical precursors were also seized, including reactors with a capacity of 5,000 kilos.

In addition, it was learned that he had contacts in Hong Kongsince a shipment was detected from that point through the route of Yokohama, Japan, with final destination to Ensenada, Baja California. The blue operation was a precedent for her own FGR because of the amount of machinery involved.

The drug traffickers synthesize the drug in clandestine laboratories (Photo: FGR)

While in May 2021, local reports indicated that a chemistry student was murdered in the border city of Tijuana. The 24-year-old attended the Autonomous University of Baja California and allegedly, he refused to work for the narco using his knowledge.

At that time it was reported that criminal groups recruited specialists to make synthetic drugs and to do so they offered wages from 10 to 18 thousand US dollarsequivalent to 200,700 and 361,300 Mexican pesos, respectively, at the exchange rate of 20 pesos per dollar.

Although the report of National Guard points out the specific tactic of the Sinaloa Cartel due to the coronavirus crisis, the DEA had already reported that Mexican cartels were not affected during the pandemic. Initially, transportation and processing to obtain chemical precursors and illicit money in money laundering systems decreased.

Nevertheless, compensated for losses by inflating the price of methamphetamine and withholding shipments that they previously shipped on a regular basis. This generated economic substitutions when there were limitations to trade or circulation of transport.

The documentation hacked justifies that it is not possible to detect fentanyl entries from China through customs ports and border inspection because they arrive in the form of pills with legal permits.

The route of fentanyl from China to Mexico (Infographic: Infobae)

Just recently on October 13, when senior security officials from Mexico and the United States met, both countries reported that so far in 2022 there have been historical fentanyl seizuresincluding a seizure of 800,000 pills in Sonora last August.

Last year, the DEA seized more than 20.4 million fake pills and 15 thousand tons of synthetic opioid powder. While the Customs and Border Protection Agency seized an average of more than 800 tons of fentanyl each month in 2021.

“Mexico expanded the watch list to 72 dual-use substances, facilitating the securing of more than 955 tons of chemical precursors during the current administration,” said a joint statement.

Todd D. Robinsonundersecretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs of the US State Departmentacknowledged last May that transnational crime groups have evolved to coordinate little transport of the substancebut with the advantage of obtaining a greater impact.

“They are using much smaller packages, can divide [los envíos] in smaller packagesthey are using more cars, more people, so it is quite a big challenge, but with each challenge there is an answer and we are looking for them”, assured the official during a press conference in Tijuana.

The Sinaloa Cartel has gunmen to retaliate against those who refuse to collaborate (Photo: Special)

Before seeing an opportunity for quick profits in the traffic of fentanyl, Robinson explained that the cartels were forced to send large shipments to guarantee their profits with larger quantities. But with the new market, they take advantage of synthesizing the drug in reduced packages.

In 2021, at least 107,622 Americans died of drug overdose, a record number. Of that number, 66% of those deaths can be attributed to synthetic opioids such as fentanyldrug 50 times more powerful than heroin.

TJust two milligrams, or the size of a pencil point, are potentially lethal doses. The stolen report Sedena notes that a kilo of powdered fentanyl can be compressed into a million one-milligram pills.

The price of each pill ranges from 10 to 20 dollars, so that the profit for that minimum amount would be up to 20 million dollars, more than 400 million Mexican pesos.

