Why the symptoms of prolonged COVID are reduced by up to 80% in those vaccinated

Prolonged COVID or post-COVID-19 syndrome is an emerging and complex health problem that is already affecting humanity and may have an impact in the future, even after the coronavirus pandemic. Among the most common symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, and cognitive dysfunction, but also others that affect the musculoskeletal, cardiac, and central nervous systems and that, in general, affect the daily functioning of the people affected.

A study conducted in Israel provided further evidence on the benefits of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as a way to reduce the risk and impact of Prolonged COVID.

It was already known that the symptoms of Prolonged Covid can fluctuate or relapse over time. The most prevalent are fatigue (approximately 58%), shortness of breath (24%), joint pain (19%), chest pain (16%),2,3 headache (44%), palpitations (11%), physical limitations, depression (12%) and insomnia (11%). these symptoms they can arise after initial recovery from an acute episode of COVID-19 or be persistent symptoms that do not resolve after infection.

The new study was carried out by researchers at Israel’s Bar-Ilan University Azrieli School of Medicine. They showed that vaccination with at least two doses of the vaccines developed by the companies Pfizer and BioNTech dramatically reduces most of the long-term symptoms that individuals report months after contracting coronavirus infection.

On the research, eight of the ten most common symptoms were reported 50-80% less among individuals who received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine compared to those who received no dose.

The study was published in the journal npj Vaccinesof the editorial group that publishes Nature. It was led by Professor Michael Edelstein of Bar-Ilan University, in collaboration with the infectious disease and informatics teams of three of the Faculty’s affiliated hospitals in northern Israel: Baruch Padeh Medical Center, Ziv Medical Center, and Galilee Medical Center. Paul Otiku, a doctoral student at the Azrieli College of Bar-Ilan, performed most of the statistical analysis.

Nearly 3,500 adults from Israel participated in the study, which was conducted between July and November 2021. Those individuals completed a survey available in four commonly spoken local languages—Hebrew, Arabic, Russian, and English—with a variety of questions about prior COVID-19 infection, vaccination status, and any symptoms they were experiencing.

More than half of the participants (2,447) declared that they had not had any previous infection with the coronavirus, while 951 had been infected. Among those who had the infection, 637 (67%) received at least two doses of the vaccine. Of the 2,447 individuals who did not report any previous infection, 21 (0.9%) received one dose, 1,195 (48.8%) received two doses, 744 (30.4%) received three doses, and the rest were not vaccinated ( 19.9%).

The researchers compared vaccinated individuals with unvaccinated individuals for self-reported post-acute symptoms. After adjusting for factors such as age and time from infection to survey response, found that vaccination with two or more doses of messenger RNA vaccine was associated with a lower risk of reporting most common Prolonged COVID symptoms.

Among the current study population, the most common self-reported symptoms—fatigue, headache, limb weakness, and persistent muscle pain—were reduced by 62%, 50%, 62%, and 66%, respectively. Shortness of breath was reduced by 80% and persistent muscle pain by 70%.

The study, which received funding from the Harvey Goodstein Foundation, contributed to the paucity of information in the world on the impact of vaccination on Prolonged COVID. “We don’t fully understand what happens in the months and years following COVID-19 in terms of physical and mental health and well-being,” Professor Edelstein said.

“Because Long COVID seems to affect so many people, it was important for us to see if vaccines could help relieve symptoms. It is becoming increasingly clear that vaccines protect not only against disease but, as the results of this study suggest, against the long-term effects of COVID-19, that sometimes change lives”, highlighted the expert.

Their study was the first of an ongoing project launched to follow a large cohort of individuals from all sectors of Israel in order to understand the impact of vaccines on long-term quality of life, the different variants of the coronavirus and the symptoms of Prolonged COVID.

The results of another study in Italy were also recently released. Suggested that three doses of COVID-19 vaccines is significantly associated with a lower risk of developing Prolonged COVID among non-hospitalized patients.

The Italian team set out to examine the impact of a triple dose of vaccination on the development of long coviruses. For this, they turned to health professionals who had received three doses of the messenger RNA vaccine and who had not needed to be hospitalized in case of developing a long-term infection. A total of 739 individuals with a mean age of 42.8 years (25.4% men) were included, of whom 31% developed Prolonged COVID and 16% of these individuals had received three doses of the vaccine.

The number of vaccine doses was also associated with the development of Prolonged COVID, which ranged from 41.8% among unvaccinated individuals, 30% in those who had a single dose, 17.4% after two dose and 16% in those who had a triple dose of the vaccine. The work was published in the magazine JAMA.

