Why the “Turkish” Mohamed did not arrive in Chivas

Years ago Chivas approached “Turco” Mohamed to take the reins of the club, but the offer did not materialize (Photo: REUTERS/Washington Alves)

The club guadalajara has had a series of ups and downs in recent tournaments as it has not managed to qualify for the league and within the constant claims of the fans they focus on the technical director of the team. Every time there is a series of negative results, the first thing the public does is demand the arrival of a new strategist, as it happened when the name of Antonio Turkish Mohamed He hovered around the Guadalajara bench.

Shortly before Ricardo Pelaezsports director of Chivas, will ratify Marcelo Michel Leano As helmsman of the club, one of the options that gained strength was the Argentine coach. The Turkish Mohamed came very close to directing the Sacred FlockHowever, the opportunity did not materialize.

Recently the current coach of the Brazilian Athletic Club Mineiro He revealed what happened in relation to his opportunity to direct Chivas in one of the crises he experienced when he did not qualify for the championship dispute. In interview with Fox Sports He gave the details of how he approached the Guadalajara board, but in the end the opportunity did not land.

Antonio Mohamed did not arrive at Chivas and chose to lead Monterrey in 2020 (Photo: REUTERS/Luis Cortes)

He began by counting how long ago he contacted the Guadalajara directive and despite the interest shown by the Turkish at that time to reach the Guadalajara squad, Chivas did not finalize the offerwhich is why Mohamed left with the scratched of Monterey in 2020.

“About two years ago yes (they contacted me), we started some talks, a couple of talks but then no, I went to Monterrey”

He also noted that at that time Marcelo Michel served as club manager and that he even had some conversations with him to see how much interest the rojiblanco team had, but despite the conversations they had, there were no major offers.

Marcelo Michel Leaño is the current Chivas coach (Photo: Twitter/@el9ymedio)

“The thing is there was the possibility to go and we had also talked with LeañoLeaño was a manager, right now he is a technician. I had a chat with him via zoom and they were talking, specifically there was never anything official”, he sentenced.

When in the program Fox Sports They asked him if at some point he would reach the Chivas bench, he stated: “Yes, why not?”. He did not close the door on one of the most relevant teams in Liga MX.

It should be remembered that when Víctor Manuel Vucetich was removed from his post and Marcelo Michel took the position on an interim basis to finish the Opening 2021the fans once again asked the Turkish Mohamed to lead Chivas del Guadalajara. Due to the success that the former Argentine soccer player has had, the followers of the Sacred Flock they considered that Antonio Mohamed would be the ideal candidate for the position.

Antonio Mohamed was coach of Rayados in 2020 (Photo: EFE/Miguel Sierra)



Despite the fact that the rumors put him as the new strategist, the task was not achieved either because the Turkish I expected a “bigger challenge” Y He rejected the possibility of dressing up as a Guadalajara. In October 2021 she offered an interview for Fox Sports in which he pointed out that if he were to return to Mexican soccer, he would do so with the idea of ​​accepting a challenge that challenges his skills as a technical director.

“If I go to Mexico, I need a challenge because I have history behind me. If I go to another country in the world it is because of the economy. We will see if a challenge appears that moves the shelf for me ”

From January 2022, Antonio Mohamed took over from Atlético Mineiro in the Brazilian soccer series A. Since the championship began, the Turkish He managed to get his team the necessary victories to be among the first places in the classification, so, for now, a return to Mexican soccer seems distant.

KEEP READING:

Javier Valle, Chivas figure and member of the champion, died

Julio César Chávez will return to the ring for the tribute to Nacho Beristáin

Juan Reynoso pointed out the culprit of Charly Rodríguez’s injury