Why the victory in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games was not the result of the work of the authorities

On September 5, the maximum international event of Paralympic sport ended, the flame of the cauldron of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games was turned off and with it concluded another edition of the sports competition that brings together the best international paratetlas, now they will prepare for the next edition that will be Paris 2024.

The Mexican Paralympic delegation achieved one of the most outstanding triumphs in the history of paraathletics in the country, since with a total of 22 medals ended up in position number 20 of the medal table. As for the harvest of medals, it is distributed as follows: seven gold, two silver and 13 bronze.

The vast majority had already had a previous performance in London 2012 and Rio 2016, so their experience added benefits to get more medals (Photo: REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon)

Different followers of the Paralympic sport celebrated on social networks the triumph of the Mexicans who hung a medal in Japanese lands, they even came to compare the performance of the Mexican Olympic Committee (WITH), which only obtained a harvest of 4 bronze medals, which left him in 84th place on the medal table.

Although these are different conditions in the sport, the fans made no distinction and compared the results. During the current administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, different controversies involved high-performance sports, including the disappearance of the High Performance Sports Fund (Fodepar) and the accusations against Ana Gabriela Guevara in front of the CONADE (National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports).

In paraathletimo Mexico got 8 total medals (2 gold, 1 silver, 5 bronze) (Photo: REUTERS / Bernadett Szabo)

With the historical result of the Mexican para-athletes, the administration of the so-called “Fourth Transformation” will have in its sports record one of the most outstanding achievements of Mexican sport; However, the efforts of the competitors, coaches and other teams that participated in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics It was due to a constant work and years ago, so it is not a direct result of the current administration.

One of the main arguments why the authorities should not “hang” on this result is due to the cancellation of the Feed pair, as the scholarships were also intended for Paralympic athletes who have achieved an Olympic medal. The reduction of financial support it directly affected them.

The Mexican delegation that participated in Tokyo 2020 was made up of 125 members (Photo: Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)

One of the managers of the triumph of the para-athletes in Tokyo 2020 is Liliana Suárez Carreón, president of the Mexican Paralympic Committee (COPAME), who took office since May 2016. His administration began during the government of Enrique Peña Nieto.

When he took over the leadership, he affirmed that his main objective would focus on “reorganizing and opening it up for everyone and not monopolizing the sport,” as he shared in an official statement. Before the Paralympic delegation left, he pointed out that the preparation of the athletes gave hope for a good result.

The Mexican delegation that participated in Tokyo 2020 was made up of 125 members; 60 Paralympic athletes, 22 coaches, 28 from the coaching staff (guides included), 12 from the medical staff and 3 from the administrative area.

Fabiola Ramírez began her sports career in para-swimming at the age of 15 (Photo: REUTERS / Molly Darlington)

The vast majority had already had a previous performance in London 2012 and Rio 2016, so his experience added benefits to get more medals. In addition to the fact that they have dedicated a large part of their lives to high-performance sports; in the case of Jesus Hernandez, who got gold and bronze in para-swimming previously participated in Rio 2016 where did he take the bronze in the 50 meters back category S4.

Another case is that of Fabiola Ramirez, who was the first to get a gold medal for Mexico in Paranatation. Tokyo 2020 was his third Paralympic Games as he participated in Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016, like any high-performance athlete He began his training at an early age, since he has been practicing para-swimming since he was 15 years old.

In the history of the Paralympic delegation, Mexico became a power country due to the number of medals it has achieved in each edition; its most fruitful result was in Arhem 1980 well they got 42 medals (20 gold, 16 silver and 6 bronze) which allowed them to be in the ninth classification of the medal table.

In the case of Jesús Hernández, who obtained gold and bronze in para-swimming, previously participated in Rio 2016 where he took bronze in the 50-meter back category S4 (Photo: REUTERS / Marko Djurica)

Follow him New York – Stoke Mandeville 1984 with a harvest of 37 medals. For Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 the country reached an accumulated of 34 medals. For Beijing 2008 the result was 20 medals, on London 2012 of 21 metals while in Rio it was only 15 medals.

Consequently, the historical participation of the Mexican delegation has always had a cumulative of more than 10 medals, where Barcelona 1992 is he lowest result with 11 medals. Regardless of the administrative period of the federal authorities, Paralympic athletes always achieve encouraging results for the sport.

