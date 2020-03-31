Why The Voice Needs To Change How It Releases New Seasons

Granted, we do not know precisely what NBC plans are for Season 18 of The Voice. Many networks are going to should drastically alter their programming sooner or later, and exhibits like American Idol and The Voice are particularly difficult. Condensing a season can be a transfer that feels remarkably unfair to contestants, and would seemingly make followers really feel like they’ve wasted their time tuning in to cheer for these hopeful singers within the first place. American Idol will probably be wonderful ending the remainder of its season forward of the subsequent one, however NBC could have to return to at least one season and take that point to re-evaluate the place the present is at.