Why The Voice Needs To Change How It Releases New Seasons

Depart a Remark
With the unfold of COVID-19 and the restrictions on gatherings being mandated worldwide, many exhibits have been interrupted. After all, The Voice is not any exception as Season 18 will quickly run out of pre-taped episodes and won’t be able to shoot new ones till the restrictions have been lifted. This seemingly implies that Season 19 of The Voice will not occur till 2021, and the longer I’ve considered it, that might not be a nasty factor.
The Voice has pushed a reasonably quick tempo of two seasons a yr since Season 3, and it is not laborious to see why. The singing competitors has been a robust rankings contender all through its run and, on the finish of the day, networks will proceed to stay with what works in that regard as competitors continues to mount for the eye of reside audiences.
The Voice hasn’t struggled to take care of that tempo, although I would argue there was some stagnation in high quality in more moderen seasons. Latest seasons have launched gimmicks that proved very unpopular with audiences, probably as a result of there wasn’t sufficient time to assume them by way of. Extra planning for a person season would permit for crew to raised take a look at ensuing modifications they need to make and work out how they might affect seasons in a adverse or constructive manner.
One season a yr would additionally permit The Voice viewers to breathe a bit between seasons. The leap between seasons is so quick that there is not often an opportunity for followers to essentially embrace the season’s newest winner. A lot of The Voice‘s profitable alumni have not reached the degrees of success of contestants who’ve appeared on American Idol, and I feel the tempo of seasons could possibly be a consider that. With the present churning out two winners a yr, it is sort of laborious to maintain tabs or make a win really feel as important because it ought to.
Might doing one season in a yr repair a few of The Voice‘s lingering points? It’s not one thing NBC has seemingly stopped to think about lately, however there’s now an actual alternative to see on this COVID-19 pandemic. Supplied the competitors does not attempt to vastly condense Season 18 with a purpose to nonetheless squeeze in Season 19 within the fall, there’ll seemingly solely be one season of The Voice this yr.
Granted, we do not know precisely what NBC plans are for Season 18 of The Voice. Many networks are going to should drastically alter their programming sooner or later, and exhibits like American Idol and The Voice are particularly difficult. Condensing a season can be a transfer that feels remarkably unfair to contestants, and would seemingly make followers really feel like they’ve wasted their time tuning in to cheer for these hopeful singers within the first place. American Idol will probably be wonderful ending the remainder of its season forward of the subsequent one, however NBC could have to return to at least one season and take that point to re-evaluate the place the present is at.
The Voice has a brand new episode airing Monday, April 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for all the most recent information occurring with tv and films on this unprecedented time.
Add Comment