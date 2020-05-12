Why The Voice’s Season 18 Finale Selection Really Isn’t Fair

The preliminary reversal of the “one contestant per coach” within the finale has resulted in fully eliminating coaches from the competitors previously, and finales that leaned a lot more durable on a sure style (nation) than others. Perhaps it wasn’t at all times the most effective lineup by way of selection, nevertheless it was what the folks needed. With the parameters set in place for The Voice Season 18, it feels just like the present is making an attempt to mitigate the randomness that might come from an viewers vote, and guarantee sure contestants see the finale above others.