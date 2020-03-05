Why The Way Back Isn’t Really A Sports Movie, According To The Director

It’s straightforward for some viewers members to think about co-writer/director Gavin O’Connor’s new movie The Way Back may very well be merely summed up as a sports activities film. Along with his resume boasting equally uplifting tales of athletic prowess, corresponding to Disney’s Miracle and the MMA household drama Warrior, the advertising centered round Ben Affleck’s recovering alcoholic-turned-basketball coach appears to suit into that good and simple couplet of phrases. If you happen to have been to ask O’Connor himself about that label although, he’d inform you that it couldn’t be farther from the reality.