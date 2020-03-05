Why The Way Back Isn’t Really A Sports Movie, According To The Director

Depart a Remark
It’s straightforward for some viewers members to think about co-writer/director Gavin O’Connor’s new movie The Way Back may very well be merely summed up as a sports activities film. Along with his resume boasting equally uplifting tales of athletic prowess, corresponding to Disney’s Miracle and the MMA household drama Warrior, the advertising centered round Ben Affleck’s recovering alcoholic-turned-basketball coach appears to suit into that good and simple couplet of phrases. If you happen to have been to ask O’Connor himself about that label although, he’d inform you that it couldn’t be farther from the reality.
I used to be given the chance to talk to Gavin O’Connor throughout a latest press junket selling The Way Back, and I used that spectacular historical past of sports activities motion pictures as a method to ask what it’s in regards to the style that retains the director coming again. O’Connor’s reply began with some background on how after Warrior, he had supposed to by no means make one other sports activities film.
Although, he type of gave himself an out when it got here to his choice to make The Way Back, as he described the movie on this explicit framework:
I don’t take a look at this as a sports activities film, to me it was rather more of a personality research, and that’s what attracted me to the story.
Trying again on the movie, in addition to the promotional supplies which might be presently circulating to advertise its theatrical launch, Gavin O’Connor’s sentiment expressed above does really feel extra like a personality research than a purebred sports activities movie.
Had been this a movie extra consistent with the types of tasks that style label invokes, the first focus would have been the story involving Ben Affleck’s Jack Cunningham and his efforts to form the basketball staff below his wing. The Way Back makes use of a really related story inside its completed product, however that’s merely a automobile for one thing a lot deeper.
Check out Gavin O’Connor speaking this level out, within the video from our interview, supplied beneath:
The true goal of The Way Back is to inform the story of Jack and his emotional story of redemption and restoration, after a private tragedy has pushed him right into a place of needing assist. Opening on Ben Affleck’s protagonist on a development job, which is shortly adopted by him pouring a beer into a quick meals drink container for the highway, the stakes set aren’t these that may be gained or misplaced on the basketball courtroom.
Quite, we’re given an early window into Jack’s addictive routine, which sees him in a gradual and repetitive cycle of ingesting beers, replenishing his provide and beginning over. All all through, we see him speaking with mates, visiting household and even frequenting his native bar in a vicious cycle of well-worn self-abuse.
Admittedly, it takes a bit little bit of time to get to the chance that sees Ben Affleck being drafted to educate his outdated highschool basketball staff throughout its personal time of want. However even when Jack begins to mould the staff into the pressure to be reckoned with we see from the second act on, we see the characters of those younger gamers tweaked as a lot as we do their basketball abilities.
Examine that type of focus to the instance of a film like Disney’s Miracle, and you may see the variations between that type of movie and The Way Back in Gavin O’Connor’s personal physique of labor. Whereas there’s a colourful staff of characters that we are able to get behind, and an inspirational coach in Kurt Russell’s Herb Brooks, the entrance and heart focus is how the US Olympic Hockey staff beat the us.
Whereas nonetheless working at a stage of highly effective storytelling that’s just like The Way Back, the main target of Miracle is in a unique context. It really works below the same old mannequin of the characters in a typical sports activities film serving because the automobile to inform the story of how such a monumental achievement might ever be gained.
However with The Way Back, that components is just about inverted, as as a substitute of being a sports activities film carried on the backs of intriguing characters, the movie is a personality research that simply occurs to make use of sporting camaraderie as the way in which to present our essential character a way of goal once more.
One crucial frequent thread between each examples although is thru The Way Back’s script, written by each Gavin O’Connor and Brad Ingelsby. It balances its dramatic weight between Jack’s shifting way of life and the highschool basketball staff’s transformation right into a well-oiled machine. Irrespective of which path this type of challenge in the end suggestions its hand in the direction of, there’s nonetheless the need to maintain individuals drawn by one aspect or the opposite invested in the complete story.
It’s due to the stellar efforts of all concerned with The Way Back that these two halves come collectively, and accomplish that in a method that makes this movie stand out from the sports activities motion pictures it can inevitably be in comparison with. Whereas the principle job at hand is to observe Jack Cunningham’s wrestle with habit change parallel to his abilities as a coach and a motivator, there’s nonetheless a powerful framework of data that makes the basketball part extra than simply ornamental.
Technically, Gavin O’Connor stayed true to his promise talked about earlier, as he didn’t make The Way Back as a easy sports activities film. It simply occurs to be a film that accommodates sports activities, however facilities its gravity round a person attempting to higher himself, and the occasions that occur alongside the way in which. Irrespective of the way you interpret the movie for your self, it’s undeniably a movie that solely O’Connor and his proficient forged and crew might have made, and we’re all the higher for it.
You’ll get your shot to see the movie critics are already speaking about when The Way Back hits theaters on March 6. Within the meantime, keep tuned to CinemaBlend all through the remainder of the week for additional protection of Gavin O’Connor’s highly effective movie, in addition to all the opposite leisure information you care about.
