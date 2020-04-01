Why The Witcher’s Season 2 Delay Has Actually Been A Good Thing For The Casting Director

We are actually having facetime with actors from all around the world — folks that we wouldn’t usually have entry to. It may simply be a chat, they could wish to do a chunk, like a monologue, or they could simply wish to draw consideration to some clips on their showreels. There’s been some actually attention-grabbing actors that I didn’t learn about earlier than that I’m assembly now. I can positively see that our paths will cross once more sooner or later. I can already consider roles which may match with individuals I’ve spoken to. It’s additionally given me a way that the trade nonetheless goes on.