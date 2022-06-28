Why there are more and more thefts of small accounts on Instagram if in principle they have no value

There is a new hack that has the objective of stealing Instagram accounts and that is proposing a fun game. Imagine that you receive a message from a follower, with an image and your colleague tells you that he will give you a few euros if you find the error. And this can end up stealing your account.

A few days ago we published about a scam of someone asking for help and that led the victim to send a screenshot of an SMS that helped the attacker to steal the account and then use it to advertise cryptocurrencies. In the case of this new scam, they use email instead of SMS to get your information.

How do you get your Instagram account hacked, you may be wondering. In this specific case (one of the ways they use) a friend sends you the following image and the following message: “I’ll give you $50, if you find the mistake” pic.twitter.com/fJ788sbBKM — PinkyBoyz (@pinky_boyz) June 26, 2022

How do they steal your account?





In this scam, the user and potential victim receives a message from a friend who promises to pay him $50 if he manages to discover the different element of the image. To receive the money, a conversation is started in which the user is prompted to change the email linked to your Instagram account.

What happens at that moment is that the user, without being aware, has linked the account with the scammer’s email. The scammer requests from your email who wants to recover the password and this is how you can get a new one in your mail and keep someone else’s account.

With those stolen accounts what is sought is then to deceive other people. Like the scam we posted a few days ago, the attacker can then start advertising crypto through your account.

To recover your account you should see if it is connected to your phone number in order to change the password through this route.