Why there will be no stellar boxing function on the occasion of September 15

Canelo tried to fight this weekend on the occasion of September 15 (Photo: Ed MULHOLLAND / Matchroom Boxing / AFP)

The celebration of national holidays in Mexico brings with it a series of cultural and entertainment events throughout the country, one of the traditions that was maintained for many years was the typical boxing night on the occasion of september 15th anniversary, start of the Mexican independency.

Although this was carried out in the United States, it was broadcast on open television channels where the Mexican fans followed the Aztec fighter’s fight that appeared in the ring. No matter the name or the division, there was the excitement of supporting the national competitor on a night of “Mexican pride.”

It was common for the greatest boxing exponents at the time to choose the weekend of the historic anniversary to have a high-level fight, either because of the rivalry with the opponent or because of the dispute of one more title in the boxer’s career. Nevertheless, this year there will be an emotionless night, as there will be no star function.

Julio César Chávez vs Héctor El Macho Camacho took place in September (Photo: Screenshot / YouTube @ Jimmy Pince)

Since the pandemic began by COVID-19 in Mexico, different activities have changed and one of them is boxing, because due to the health crisis, many events had to be postponed, consequently they were not held on the agreed dates.

One of them was the fight between Saúl Canelo Alvarez against Caleb Plant, at the beginning the negotiations were agreed to carry out the fight for the supremacy of the super middleweight the Saturday 18 September, the closest date to celebrate the national dates.

But because of some differences between the two fighters and some requests that Álvarez made due to the Coronavirus disease, the American refused to fight in September and the possibility of having a Mexican night with boxing escaped.

Juan Manuel Márquez also fought in the national holidays (Photo: Twitter @ RaulMunozMX)

The fight of Canelo vs Plant was the only one scheduled for national holidays in Mexico of this year, but it was postponed to November 6 of the current year. Now boxing fans will have to settle for the traditional fight.

It is not the first time that this situation occurs because in 2020 due to sanitary restrictions, the holiday went unnoticed and there were no major events.

One of the recent bouts of Mexicans was that of the controversial Óscar Valdez against Robson Conceicao, who defended his title of super featherweight champion of the World Boxing Council (WBC), his defense could be held on the weekend on the occasion of September 15, however, the date was agreed for last Friday, September 10.

Another of the fighters who used this date was Óscar de la Hoya, Juan Manuel Márquez and Canelo Álvarez himself (Photo: AP Photo / Bob Galbraith)

For the rest of the national month, there is no relevant agenda for Mexican boxing. Well, the most anticipated fight will be held in November when Canelo aim to be the best pound-for-pound super middleweight.

Some of the most remembered fights on September 15 were those of former world champion Julio César Chávez. The Caesar of Boxing consecutively chose September 15 to fight. With a total of 14 fights on Mexican Independence Day, Chávez added a record 14 fights of which 11 were wins and only two losses.

It was measured against figures like Meldrick Taylor, Pernell Whitaker oh Hector Macho Camacho. Another of the fighters who used this date was Oscar de la hoya, Juan Manuel Marquez and his own Canelo Alvarez.

