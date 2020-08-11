Why There’s No Beauty And The Beast Show At Disney World’s Hollywood Studios Right Now

Depart a Remark
Walt Disney World is open however loads of issues have modified. Everyone is sporting a face masking, crowds are being restricted, and loads of sights and occasions aren’t out there. One of many issues lacking from a median day on the resort are the stage reveals like Beauty and the Beast — Stay on Stage or the Indiana Jones Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. One would possibly assume the reveals have been placed on maintain for a similar purpose parades and fireworks reveals have been stopped, for security causes, and whereas security is an element, it is really a union dispute that’s preserving these reveals away.
Stage reveals whereas usually simpler to placed on than rides, are literally a bit harder within the age of COVID-19. Seating would should be managed to permit for social distancing and you’ve got the performers themselves to bear in mind. One would possibly assume that stage reveals had been being left closed as a result of the protection was just too tough to handle, the identical means that occasions that draw crowds, like fireworks, have been placed on maintain, however that is not the case, no less than circuitously.
There are a number of unions that signify the number of totally different positions that staff inside Walt Disney World maintain and the resort was capable of come to phrases with most of them earlier than reopening, however Actors’ Fairness Affiliation has been a significant maintain out. The union has filed a grievance in opposition to Disney World over the protection procedures the park has put in place. The union is asking for normal COVID-19 testing for its members and it needs members to have the ability to put on masks whereas performing, however Disney has rejected these calls for.
Not too long ago, this has led to Beauty and the Beast — Stay on Stage being faraway from the situation it has carried out in since 1991, and changed with The Disney Society Orchestra and Pals, a musical present by which a six-piece band performs acquainted Disney hits, together with a medley from Beauty and the Beast, it is all a part of an ongoing dispute between Walt Disney World and Actors’ Fairness Affiliation, the union that represents a number of hundred Walt Disney World performers.
The subject remains to be being negotiated between the 2 sides and the Orlando Sentinel says an arbitrator may very well be referred to as in if no settlement could be reached. The Actors Fairness Affiliation represents performers who work in a number of reveals within the parks, together with Discovering Nemo – The Musical, and Voyage of the Little Mermaid.
Within the meantime, whereas some performers are usually not returning again to work, others that might not in any other case be working proper now have an opportunity to take action. The band performing the reveals as The Disney Society Orchestra and Pals is definitely the Grand Floridian Society Orchestra, which frequently performs within the foyer of the Grand Floridian lodge. That lodge has not but reopened and is not anticipated to till subsequent month, so the musicians are getting an opportunity to exit and play moderately than sit at house and wait.
One assumes that the long-running Beauty & the Beast present will return to its house as quickly because the union agrees to return to work, together with the opposite reveals which have both been placed on maintain or modified to take away union members.
