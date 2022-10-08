Why These Monsters Are The Future Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel Universe may be full of colorful heroes and villains, but it’s also a place where monsters live. The latest Disney+ special, Curse of the Werewolf, has begun to uncover the monsters of the MCU, and we’re about to meet more terrifying creatures in upcoming movies like Blade. Even Kevin Feige has anticipated that this special is the beginning of great things for the horror characters of the MCU.

From vampires to zombies to a certain teleporting swamp monster, we’re going to break down the major monster characters in the Marvel Universe and Why These Creatures Will Likely Play A Key Role In The Future Of The MCU.

Werewolf

Marvel has two great werewolves, but only one of them has a Disney+ special to his name. Werewolf is the codename for Jack Russell, a wry-named man cursed with lycanthropy, and trying to put that curse to good use as a late-night hero. Russel is played by Gael García Bernal in the Disney+ special.

Marvel’s other werewolf is John Jonah Jameson III. Yeah, *that* guy’s son. An experienced astronaut, John became the Werewolf after discovering a mystical amulet on the moon. Lucky for him, he’s friends with Spider-Man.

Elsa Bloodstone

The Werewolf special also features Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone. Daughter of the legendary monster hunter Ulysses Bloodstone, Elsa has inherited her father’s responsibilities as well as her enchanted amulet. Though it seems like the MCU version of Elsa is a bit more reluctant to go into the family business.

man thing

Not to be outdone, Man-Thing makes his MCU debut in Curse of the Werewolf. This heavy beast was once a human scientist named Dr. Ted Sallis. He now stalks the swamps of Florida and terrorizes criminals around the world. There’s a reason the saying goes, “All that knows fear burns on contact with the Man-Thing.”

The Man-Thing is not a mindless monster, but he is difficult to control or communicate with. That hasn’t stopped several heroes from making use of Man-Thing’s abilities to create interdimensional portals.

dracula

Every shared universe worth its salt has a version of Dracula, and Marvel is no exception. Marvel’s take on this iconic villain even got its own monthly series called The Tomb of Dracula, a series that also introduced the world to Blade (more on him in a bit).

Marvel’s Dracula is basically the version popularized in Bram Stoker’s classic novel, though he’s had a few run-ins with other Marvel characters over the centuries. Dracula is depicted as much stronger than normal vampires, due to him drinking the blood of an ancient sorcerer named Varnae. Originally, Dracula’s appearance was based on classic Hammer horror films, but in recent years he has been given a makeover with red armor and flowing white hair. He also has children named Xaric and Lilitih. To say that they don’t get along would be an understatement.

Blade

Dracula is possibly the most powerful vampire in the Marvel Universe, but he’s not the only one. Dracula’s most famous nemesis is undoubtedly Blade, a character who originally debuted in The Tomb of Dracula before appearing in Dracula’s own comics. Dubbed the Daywalker by the vampire community, Blade has all the powers of a vampire and few of the weaknesses of a vampire, making him a vampire killing machine.

Blade was played by Wesley Snipes in the days before the MCU. Blade: Trinity even gave us a version of Dracula, but the less said about him, the better. Now Mahershala Ali will take on the role in the upcoming reboot. We even got a little nod in 2021’s Eternals, where Ali appears in a vocal cameo during the post-credits scene.

Frankenstein’s Monster

If Marvel has a Dracula, it’s only fair that there’s also a Frankenstein’s Monster. Like Dracula, Frankenstein sticks fairly closely to the source material and classic horror films. This undead monster has been shunned by polite society, but that hasn’t stopped him from battling the forces of evil and teaming up with heroes like Spider-Man.

It’s also worth noting that Marvel has FrankenCastle, a version of the Punisher who was reanimated after being sliced ​​to pieces by Wolverine’s son Daken. Frank ended up getting better with a little help from the Bloodstone. Introducing FrankenCastle into the MCU could be a way to make the hyper-violent Punisher work within the confines of this PG-13 universe.

N’Kantu, the Living Mummy

Marvel even has a mummy character to round out the classic line inspired by the Universal Monsters. N’Kantu is a North African chief who is enslaved by an Egyptian pharaoh and subjected to a horrible mummification ritual. The so-called “living mummy” awakens in modern times. After a brief rampage, his mind is restored and N’Kantu becomes a hero who protects mortals from the supernatural realm.

Marvel’s Zombies

Zombies are not lacking in the Marvel multiverse. There is an entire universe overrun by a plague of zombies, the premise behind Marvel Zombies and its many sequels. That universe also inspired the one seen in the first season of What if…?

There is also a character named Zombie. Businessman Simon Garth was captured and sacrificed in a voodoo ritual, transforming him into a super-strong, undead brute. Although only small traces of his humanity remain, Zombie has enough free will left to resist being used as a pawn.

Daimon & Satana Hellstrom

The Marvel Universe is home to several demonic characters who may or may not be Satan. One of those demons, Marduk Kurios, had two sons, Daimon and Satanna Hellstrom. Daimon, the self-proclaimed “Son of Satan”, is committed to ridding the world of his father’s evil. Satana is… a little more morally flexible than his brother.

Both characters previously appeared in the short-lived Helstrom series. It’s unclear if that series is connected to the MCU or if the two roles will be recast when they inevitably return.

Ghost Driver

Finally, who could forget Ghost Rider, everyone’s favorite motorcycle-riding daredevil with a flaming skull for a head? Although Johnny Blaze is Marvel’s most famous Ghost Rider (especially after being portrayed by Nicolas Cage in two live-action movies) there have been many who have carried the Ghost Rider mantle over the centuries.

Marvel introduced the Robbie Reyes version in Season 4 of Agents of SHIELD, where he was portrayed by Gabriel Luna. That character was even slated to have his own spin-off, but it was ultimately cancelled. Only time will tell if the MCU focuses on Robbie, Johnny, or another Ghost Rider entirely.

The monstrous future of the MCU

Little by little, Marvel Studios is making monsters a major focus in the MCU. The Curse of the Werewolf has introduced several key characters in addition to Jack Russell. Blade is getting a cinematic reboot. And it’s a safe bet that at least one or two of Marvel’s upcoming untitled projects will have a horror focus.

Blade’s cameo in Eternals gave us our first clue as to how these monstrous characters are meant to fit together. Blade approaches Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman just as he is about to touch the Ebon Blade. That scene suggests that Blade is interested in more than just killing vampires, but that he is keeping an eye on the MCU’s various supernatural artifacts.

That scene may be hinting that Dane has a role to play in the Blade movie, where we may see him take up the mantle of Black Knight. Meanwhile, various monstrous characters will be in play thanks to The Curse of the Werewolf. All of this could lead to a full horror teamwith Blade joining forces with Black Knight, Elsa Bloodstone, Werewolf, Zombie, and Man-Thing to battle a supernatural threat.

Could there be a Midnight Sons movie on the horizon? It’s certainly a possibility, especially since the upcoming video game is drawing attention to this particular team. The MCU is a bit short on superhero teams these days. Even with the return of the Avengers in 2025’s The Kang Dynasty, there’s likely room for the Midnight Sons to carve out a niche for themselves in the world.