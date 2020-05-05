Why this is the best week for Star Wars fans to get a Disney Plus free trial

What might be a higher begin to the week than Might the fourth, in any other case generally known as Star Wars day?

Fans have been spoilt already this 12 months with the launch of The Mandalorian collection (already wrapped up and prepared for season two) on new streaming service Disney+, starring web sensation child Yoda.

Disney plus customers have additionally been in a position to stream the earlier Star Wars films with many profiting from a seven day free trial (often £5.99 per 30 days or £59 for the 12 months) which has allowed viewers to strive earlier than they purchase.

If you happen to’re a Star Wars fan contemplating beginning your individual free trial, this is the best week to reap the benefits of seven days of content material. Right here’s why.

Probably the most thrilling launch this week has to be the newest Star Wars movie, Rise of the Skywalker. Launched on 4th Might, now you can rejoice Star Wars Day by binge watching all the movies up to now and be one among the first to see the latest movie.

Additionally launching on Disney+ this week is a particular behind-the-scenes have a look at the making of The Mandalorian that includes interviews and roundtable conversations hosted by showrunner Jon Favreau.

Plus, to pay a particular homage to Might 4th, Disney plus customers are actually in a position to select from seven Star Wars profile avatars which embrace Jabba the Hutt and Darth Maul. What’s not to love?

What else are you able to watch on Disney plus?

Disney+ launched in the UK earlier this 12 months combining content material from Disney, Marvel, Nationwide Geographic, Pixar and, in fact, Star Wars.

Disney

A complete backlog of a lot liked content material like traditional Disney films and favourites similar to Pirates of the Caribbean is obtainable to stream, alongside Marvel blockbusters and extra.

The launch of the service additionally offers a host of brand name new reveals which vary from the oddly named Excessive Faculty Musical: The Musical: The Sequence, to Nationwide Geographic’s, The World In accordance to Jeff Goldblum.

There’s additionally dwell motion remakes like Girl and the Tramp to look ahead to in addition to loads of particular behind-the-scenes reveals and thrilling new movies to come.

