Why those who have suffered from COVID are at higher risk of developing myocarditis

The debates around coronary complications from the appearance of COVID they have been a constant in hundreds of scientific reports. With the vaccines to combat the virus, doubts about the effects on the heart resurfaced. Now, in a detailed analysis of nearly 43 million people, scientists have confirmed that the risk of myocarditis In person not vaccinated after COVID-19 infection was at least 11 times higher compared with people who developed myocarditis after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose.

This is revealed by a new investigation that has just been published in Circulationthe magazine of the American Heart Association. This analysis included information obtained from the database of England National Immunization for people age 13 and older who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine between December 1, 2020 and December 15, 2021 in said country.

Several previous studies and reports from public health agencies around the world, including US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)have highlighted a possible connection and potentially increased risk of myocarditis after receiving an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19, generating considerable scientific, political, and public interest.

The myocarditis is the inflammation of heart muscle, myocardium. This condition is rare and can temporarily or permanently weaken the heart muscle and the heart’s electrical system, causing it to beat normally. An episode of myocarditis can resolve on its own or with treatment, and can cause permanent damage to the heart. In the general population, without a pandemic, it is estimated that approximately 10 to 20 people out of 100,000 are diagnosed with myocarditis each year, according to data from the American Heart Association.

“We found that in this large dataset, that the risk of myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination was quite small compared to the risk after infection -says the first author of the study, Martina Patone, statistician from the Nuffield Department of Primary Health Care Sciences at the University of Oxford in England-. This analysis provides important information that can help public health vaccination campaigns, particularly as COVID-19 vaccination has expanded in many parts of the world to include children up to 6 months of age.”

In this study, Patone and colleagues evaluated the COVID-19 vaccination database for all persons 13 years of age or older who had received at least one dose of ChAdOx1 (a two-dose adenovirus-vectored COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca), Pfizer-BioNTech, or the Moderna vaccine between December 1, 2020 and December 15, 2021. This data set added nearly 43 million peoplewhich included more than 21 million who had received a booster dose of any of the COVID-19 vaccines (meaning they had received a total of 3 doses of a vaccine).

The database detailed the type of COVID-19 vaccines received, the dates on which they were applied, and the sequence of doses. , along with individual demographic information including the age and gender of each individual. Nearly 6 million people tested positive for COVID-19 infection before or after vaccination during the study period.

The scientists then collated records from England’s National Immunization database and compared national offices with data on COVID-19 infection, hospital admission and death certificates for the same period. People were classified according to age and sex to detect which groups were at highest risk of myocarditis after a COVID-19 vaccine or after COVID-19 infection and hospitalization.

The authors used the self-controlled case series (SCCS) method, which was developed to estimate the relative incidence of an acute event in a predefined post-vaccination risk period (1-28 days), in comparison with other times. The analyzes found less than 0.007% of people were hospitalized or died of myocarditis during the one-year study period.

In turn, they confirmed that the people who were infected before to receive any dose of the vaccines they had a 11 times higher risk to develop myocarditis during days 1 to 28 after a positive test for COVID-19. The risk of infection-related myocarditis was cut in half among people infected after vaccination who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“It is important for the public to understand that the myocarditis es rara and that the risk of develop myocarditis after of one vaccine against him COVID-19 so is. This risk must be weighed against the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines to prevent severe COVID-19. It is also crucial to understand who is at increased risk of myocarditis and what type of vaccine is associated with it.” Nicholas Millschair of cardiology at Butler British Heart Foundation at the University of Edinburgh and co-author of the paper.

“These findings are valuable for recommendations on the type of COVID-19 vaccines available for younger people and may also help public health policies and strategies for COVID-19 vaccine boosters. The SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to change and more contagious variants emerge; our hope is that these data may allow for a better informed discussion of the risk of vaccine-associated myocarditis when compared to the net benefits of vaccination against COVID-19 ″ concluded co-author Julia Hippisley, professor of clinical epidemiology and general practice at the University of Oxford.

