Why Three Sonic The Hedgehogs Were Used On Set For James Marsden

The incontrovertible fact that the Sonic the Hedgehog film labored so meticulously to be sure that James Marsdan was at all times trying in the fitting place truly makes the visible redesign of the Sonic character that rather more attention-grabbing. As a result of all the things was completed so exactly, the manufacturing would have been restricted in the way in which that the brand new Sonic character could possibly be designed. His eyes must be in the identical place as they have been on the earlier mannequin and all the things else that modified must work round that.