Why Tiffany Haddish Turned Down Offer to Host Grammys Pre-Telecast

Tiffany Haddish was requested to host the Grammys pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, however the comedy celebrity says she turned down the provide when the Recording Academy instructed her that she had to pay her personal manner.

Not solely did they ask Haddish to host the three-hour livestreamed occasion with none compensation, however she tells Selection that they wouldn’t cowl hair, make-up or wardrobe for the three-hour occasion. “All of that might have to come out of my pocket,” she mentioned, including, “I don’t know if this would possibly imply I won’t get nominated ever once more, however I believe it’s disrespectful.”

Haddish is nominated for her second Grammy this 12 months for finest comedy album for Netflix’s “Black Mitzvah” following her first nom final 12 months for spoken phrase for “The Final Black Unicorn.” The 63rd Grammys will happen Jan. 31, 2021.

Contacted by Selection, a rep for the Recording Academy famous that the Premiere Ceremony will not be a CBS program and is hosted by the Academy — a not-for-profit group — and that each one hosts, presenters, and performers have historically carried out free of charge, together with this 12 months. The rep additionally famous that the state of affairs would haven’t any affect on any future nominations for Haddish.

“I used to be like, ‘The publicity is wonderful however I believe I’ve sufficient. I admire you guys asking,’” Haddish mentioned. “And as a lot as I admire the consideration of being nominated, that’s not okay.”

About 70 awards are handed out in the course of the pre-telecast. Final 12 months, Imogen Heap hosted the pre-show, which was streamed on Grammys.com and CBS.com.

“That is one thing that wants to be addressed,” Haddish mentioned. “What number of different folks have they finished that to? It’s like a man asking you on a date however telling you that you’ve to pay for it.”