Why Tiger King Joe Exotic’s Zoo Is In Danger Of Shutting Down

Though Netflix’s Tiger King docuseries aired months in the past and Joe Unique is now serving a 22-year jail sentence, the saga of his controversial zoo appears to be removed from completed. The latest growth within the story noticed possession of the Better Wynnewood Unique Animal Park go to Unique’s longtime rival, Carole Baskin. Nonetheless, the present proprietor — Jeff Lowe — has one other hurdle to face, as the ability is now in peril of being shut down. However why is the zoo now going through closure?