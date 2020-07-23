Why Today Is A Big Day For The Fans To Push For An Alita: Battle Angel Sequel

Alita: Battle Angel was designed to serve as either a great self-contained story, or an epic series that would bring author Yukito Kishiro’s legendary manga to life in stunning detail. All that has to happen for that franchise to keep going is for one studio to make a deal, and you can be sure the fans will keep pushing until Alita gets to take the fight to Zalem on the big screen. From the looks of things, they won’t stand by and let this series be forgotten, and especially on the first anniversary of the home video release of Alita: Battle Angel, you can’t blame them for doing so. Today’s an important day for the fandom, after all.