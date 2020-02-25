Why Tom Holland Isn’t Worried About Revealing Spider-Man 3’s Secrets

After a quick and tense interval the place it seemed like Spidey’s MCU days had been executed, we now know that Spider-Man 3 is on the best way and it is going to be set within the MCU. The plot of the movie stays a secret so we don’t what it is going to about as of but. One one that does although is star Tom Holland. However regardless of the burden of this data, the younger actor isn’t truly frightened about revealing the upcoming challenge’s secrets and techniques.