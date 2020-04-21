Why Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca Has No Regrets About Anything That Went Down

As soon as the principles had been launched, and after the preliminary shock wore off, I mainly thought, ‘I didn’t come right here anticipating to win any cash, and we don’t even understand how this cash’s going to be cut up.’ So if I felt like kissing somebody, I used to be going to kiss somebody. I didn’t care how a lot cash I misplaced, which might be why I ended up shedding essentially the most out of everybody in the home. However that was my mindset, to have enjoyable and entertain myself as a lot as I may. As a lot as I made everybody mad, I don’t remorse something that I did.