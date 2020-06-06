Why Training For The Winter Soldier With Chris Evans Was Grueling, According To Frank Grillo

One of many main elements of Captain America: The Winter Soldier that Frank Grillo was seemingly enthusiastic about whereas reflecting is the fan-favorite elevator scene. Throughout this sequence, Steve Rogers rides an elevator with Brock Rumlow’s S.T.R.I.Okay.E. staff, who’re revealed to be loyal to HYDRA. Sensing that Rogers is aware of this, the group assaults him, however he’s finally capable of end them off. It was undoubtedly a tough scene for the crew to drag off, however the finish end result was a sight to behold.