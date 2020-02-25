Why Trey Parker And Matt Stone Really Need To Make That Book Of Mormon Movie

It’s going to Give Us A New R-Rated, Huge-Finances Movie Musical, Which Are Usually Uncommon

Whereas R-rated film musicals aren’t remarkable, notably with motion pictures like The Rocky Horror Image Present, As soon as, The Blues Brothers, Hedwig and the Indignant Inch, and Repo! The Genetic Opera, to call a handful, they’re more and more uncommon so far as studio motion pictures go. Although we acquired Rocketman final yr, in addition to A Star is Born the yr prior (relying on whether or not you rely that as a conventional musical), R-rated musicals exterior of those few examples are slim these days.

The Book of Mormon: The Movie will not be a musical for teenagers, so it could be protected to imagine that the movie would intention for an R score, if not PG-13. If that had been the case, it might, little question, be one of many greatest R-rated film musicals since 2008’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Avenue. Or ever, for that matter. Ought to The Book of Mormon make the transition to the silver display screen, it might be one of many few R-rated film musicals of the 21st century. That’s definitely no small feat, and it might additionally function a uncommon R-rated, big-budget film musical comedy.