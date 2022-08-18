Why Turco Mohamed refused to return to Liga MX

El Turco Mohamed rejected offers from Liga MX teams (Photo: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes)

One of the foreign technicians who have been successful in Liga MX es Antonio Turco Mohamedthe Argentine was already champion with different Mexican clubs, but since his departure from the scratched from Monterrey in 2020 has not returned to the country.

Despite the fact that different teams have sought him out to get his services, has refused to return. Recently in an interview with ESPNthe Turco Mohamed He confessed the reason why he has not wanted to return to Mexican soccer.

Although he expressed the affection he has for the country, he assured that the offers that came to him -when he was without a team- were not attractive to him or that they did not represent a real challenge to become championso he has had to reject the proposals.

The “Turco” Mohamed refused to return to Liga MX (Photo: Getty Images)

When he finished his period with the Atletico Mineiro of Brazil Last July, he stated that he immediately received calls and among them there were some that offered him to return to Liga MX, but that none met the personal requirements of the former soccer player.

And it is that according to their confessions, none “moved the floor”; Without revealing which teams contacted him, he only limited himself to pointing out that he did not want to work in Mexico.

“I would like to have a challenge to be champion. I just finished working and I had a lot of job offers, but I don’t feel like working and none of them broke my ground.”

Turco Mohamed was champion with America in the 2014 Opening (Photo: Getty Images)

The coach who made champions for the first time the Xolos from Tijuana He added that not only Liga MX clubs were interested in him, but also Chile They tried to sign him. As for his return to Mexico, he did not rule out the possibility of returning one day, but this will be when he really wants to go, that is when he feels the need to work on a compelling project in the First Division of Mexico.

“I couldn’t say ‘this is a project that I like’, they weren’t from Argentina, they were from Chile and Mexico. Some important possibility of Mexico, remains, but It would have to be at a moment of mine that I want to leave. I am 52 years old and half of my life I lived there; my children are all Mexican, it is the place where I feel most comfortable, ”she added.

The last trophy he lifted in Mexican football was with scratched in the Opening 2019 when he defeated club america in tanda de penalties. For the Apertura 2020 he resigned from his position after not having qualified for the tournament league.

Antonio Mohamed was champion with Rayados in 2019 after defeating America on penalties (Photo: REUTERS/Luis Cortes)

Due to the good references he has in Mexican soccer, some teams considered that the former striker would be the solution to their problems. The first who were interested in signing him were the Chivas of Guadalajara.

Shortly after Ricardo Pelaez announced the dismissal of Victor Manuel Vucetich In 2021, the board began looking for a replacement for the coach of the Herd because the internal crisis was generating a general nonconformity of the fans.

However, it was his own Turco who ruled out the possibility because he had no interest in the Guadalajara team. Even when Marcelo Michel Leano was dismissed, the possibility of Mohamed sounded again. Later, David Faitelsonjournalist from ESPNstated that the Argentine coach would return to Xolos because the team was looking for a new coach after the dismissal of Dante Siboldibut it didn’t happen.

finally when Blue Cross dismissed Juan Reynoso, the fans nominated for Turcobut the possibility was later ruled out.

KEEP READING:

All the players of the Mexican National Team that will be in the Qatar World Cup album

America meets his executioner three months later: visit Pachuca in J9 of the Apertura 2022

Mexico will face the current world runners-up in the quarterfinals of Costa Rica 2022