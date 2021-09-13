Why TV Azteca will not broadcast the NFL season in Mexico

Enrique Garay will not participate once again in the TV Azteca NFL Ritual (Photo: Instagram / @ quiquegaray_)

Began the 2021-2022 NFL season and the emotions of the touchdown it will sound again in the different main stadiums of the teams that will participate in this year’s contest. In Mexico, the sport began to acquire a great popularity, where there is a growing public that is interested in the footballConsequently, they look for television offers to follow each game live and support their teams.

Mexican fans have become the identity of American teams, despite the fact that it is an unpopular sport compared to soccer, the American team has begun to gain strength to the extent that the NFL has come to Aztec stadium to share the experience with Mexican fans.

Previously TV Azteca and Televisa They were the two open television companies that broadcast the games with their respective sports writers; the popularity of the programs caused the public to choose their favorite channels to watch the NFL regular season.

Enrique Garay with his usual team for NFL coverage (Photo: Instagram / @ quiquegaray_)

It was common for both channels to have American games at noon on Sunday, led by their specialized journalists, and they even made special capsules for the preview of each game.

But for this year the offer will be reduced only to the protagonists of TUDN given that Aztec Sports will not broadcast the competition. In charge of the narration of Toño de Valdez, Enrique Burak and Pepe Segarra, Mexican fans will have to tune in to the signal from Televisa to be able to follow the most relevant matches of the temporada NFL.

Although it is not the first time that this has happened, different followers of the American wondered about what happened to him Ritual NFL the program of Aztec Sports in charge of summarizing each week of the game with the most relevant of the day. Under the leadership of Enrique Garay, Joaquin Carrillo e Ines Sainz, among others, different people preferred the sign of Ajusco.

Enrique Burak and Toño de Valdez will have exclusive NFL coverage (Photo: Instagram / @ enriqueburak)

The reason is because the television station was unable to negotiate with the NFL to acquire the broadcasting rights, consequently it will not be able to carry out the Ritual NFL. The television station has lost some important contracts in terms of sports coverage, as it has also stopped transmitting some equipment of the MX League to narrate their matches.

The previous season 2020 – 2021 the same thing happened, so TUDN took over the coverage general and copied the model of the Ritual NFL but with the name of Blitz NFL, where he tried to emulate the summary made by the team of sports commentators led by Enrique Garay and it was said that Garay would leave the television to continue with NFL coverage but with ESPN. However, for Tokyo 2020 Games participated in the issuance of The protagonists.

Now the NFL specialists from TV Azteca they will have to wait until the end of the season to have a minimum participation when the Super Bowl. As in the 2020-2021 season, TV Azteca will have to wait until the month of February 2022 to have coverage of the most important sporting event in the United States.

Inés Sainz was a regular NFL presenter on TV Azteca (Photo: Instagram / @ inessainz01)

For its part, the chain of TUDN will enjoy the freedoms of being the only Mexican television station with coverage of the matches of the general round, qualifying round and the final event, the Super Bowl.

Week 1 of the NFL began last Thursday, September 9 with the duel between Buccaneers and the Cowboys, Most of the matches were played on the afternoon of Sunday, September 12, and on Monday, September 13, the first week will be closed with the game between Oakland Raiders against Baltimore Ravens at 7:15 p.m. Central Mexico.

KEEP READING:

Why Isaac Alarcón could play for the Dallas Cowboys in October

Director General of the NFL in Mexico revealed the date when the country could host another official game

The video of Dak Prescott that excites the Dallas fans before the start of the NFL