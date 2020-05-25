Why TV Icon Mr. Rogers Sued Ice Cube Back In The ’90s

Depart a Remark
Fred Rogers is so universally beloved that it is arduous to consider he’d have beef with anybody, however even the best of heroes have their points with others. This was confirmed lately because of Ice Cube, who revealed that he was sued by the host of Mister Rogers Neighborhood again within the ’90s.
Ice Cube was on Instagram doing a digital listening occasion to commemorate the 30th anniversary of his solo album Amerikkka’s Most Needed when the data got here out. In accordance with the rapper turned actor, Mr. Rogers ended up suing him as a result of a model of the theme tune was sampled within the unique launch of “A Gangsta’s Fairytale.” Cube talked in regards to the court docket case and shared some further info in regards to the tune:
I really wrote this for Eazy-E. However y’all know what it’s, we weren’t getting down on the time so I needed to take it myself. It’s a visit. Due to this tune, Mr. Rogers sued us. He was mad ‘trigger we had the ‘Mister Rogers’ theme at first of this shit, ‘It is a fantastic day within the neighborhood’ and all that. [He] sued us and was getting like 5 cents a report ’til we took that half off. That is only a enjoyable truth.
If ever there was a purpose to make a Straight Outta Compton and A Beaufitul Day In The Neighborhood crossover film, that is definitely it. Clearly, it is comprehensible why Fred Rogers could be protecting of his model and never need it related to a tune as vulgar as “A Gangsta’s Fairytale” is, however did he actually need to take it to court docket?
For those who have not heard the unique model of “A Gangsta’s Fairytale,” the start options Sir Jinx singing the long-lasting Mister Rogers theme. Per an interview in Examine The Method Vol 2 (through Medium), Jinx shared a bit extra in regards to the part that was reduce and the way fortunate anybody who has a reduce of it’s in the present day:
Right here’s how you realize who the true followers are—the primary 200,000 copies of the album have a chunk on the start of ‘A Gangsta’s Fairytale’ that’s like Mister Rogers [Jinx sings a version of theme song with gangsta drawl… after ‘Won’t you be my neighbor?’ he makes sounds of gunfire]. The second model simply begins out with, ‘And now, within the black a part of town.’ In the event you obtained the model with the dude singing Mister Rogers then it’s most likely price some cash! In the end we needed to pay Mister Rogers 5 cents a report, he obtained paid off of that. After the primary 200,000, we took it off. That mean-ass man!
Primarily based on that math, Fred Rogers ended up strolling away with $10,000 earlier than the change was made. He additionally might have simply made somebody loads richer if they’ve this uncommon reduce of the album, although who is aware of what the chances are that any of the unique cuts are nonetheless in circulation in the present day.
