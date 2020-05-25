Why TV Icon Mr. Rogers Sued Ice Cube Back In The ’90s

Right here’s how you realize who the true followers are—the primary 200,000 copies of the album have a chunk on the start of ‘A Gangsta’s Fairytale’ that’s like Mister Rogers [Jinx sings a version of theme song with gangsta drawl… after ‘Won’t you be my neighbor?’ he makes sounds of gunfire]. The second model simply begins out with, ‘And now, within the black a part of town.’ In the event you obtained the model with the dude singing Mister Rogers then it’s most likely price some cash! In the end we needed to pay Mister Rogers 5 cents a report, he obtained paid off of that. After the primary 200,000, we took it off. That mean-ass man!