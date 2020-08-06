Why Twilight’s Stephenie Meyer Couldn’t Make More Changes To The Story With Midnight Sun

After I was writing Twilight, issues felt proper. However then I noticed [Edward] completely would have instructed [Bella] he cherished her sooner. There is not any approach he would not have. There have been sure factors the place I am like, ‘Sure, he would have stated it proper right here.’ And I can not change that. And that is very irritating. He undoubtedly would have after he saved her in Port Angeles. He addresses that mentally the place he’s sort of shocked, as he thinks over their dialog when he is speaking to her once more, that he did not say it. He is like, ‘Oh, is she not conscious?’ However nonetheless, I really feel like if I had the liberty to transform it as a substitute of simply telling his aspect, there would have been some enjoyable modifications.