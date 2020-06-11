Why Ultimate Tag Already Needs To Change Its Final Challenge

Depart a Remark
Warning! The next accommodates spoilers for Ultimate Tag’s “Each Second Counts.” Learn at your personal danger.
Ultimate Tag has been persistently entertaining and the type of customary bizarre programming Fox has leaned into currently. For all of the issues I like, there are some points that I really feel should be addressed for any potential seasons that observe. Security was a problem the earlier episode after an harm disqualification, and this week, I am questioning whether or not or not the ultimate problem must be revamped.
As a fast recap, the ultimate problem options one competitor working an impediment course with two taggers within the area. One tagger provides chase within the impediment course, whereas the opposite waits for the contestant to get to the bottom of the summit to tag the contestant on the ultimate leg. Every tagger’s profitable flag seize leads to a 5 second penalty, which creates some rigidity because the remaining two contestants attempt to get the quickest time.
After four episodes, I’ve formally determined the second tagger is an pointless issue. Each contestant has to nearly break themselves to beat the tagger within the impediment course, and may typically get away and keep away from that first tag. The issue is the opening impediment course is so daunting both approach, each contestant is bodily spent by the point they attain the bottom of the second impediment the place the second tagger is ready.
With a totally contemporary tagger on the second leg of the course, it is nearly unattainable to keep away from that second tag. A number of the contestants do not even actually attempt to combat it, and people who do aren’t profitable. If everybody will get tagged on the second leg I am starting to query why they’re even there, and why there cannot simply be an opportunity for the contestant to proceed their climb unchallenged.
I can perceive some logic within the choice contemplating one assured tag provides the 5 second penalty to the working clock. This throws off the working clock, which generally disappears by the point the contestant begins the climb. Nonetheless although, one may get the identical impact by dropping the visible of the working clock a lot sooner, and would preserve the Ultimate Tag viewers guessing simply as lengthy.
Possibly the problem is that the primary a part of Ultimate Tag‘s last problem is intense and complex, and the second is only a climb up some beams to push a dynamite plunger. Possibly if there was a bit of extra occurring on the second half of the impediment course, a second tagger could be justified, however proper now the issue between the primary and second a part of the impediment course is lopsided. One thing wants to vary.
Ultimate Tag airs on Fox Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET.
