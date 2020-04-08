Why Uncorked’s Netflix Success Was Surprising But Rewarding, According To Director Prentice Penny

Public response to Uncorked has had Prentice Penny hoping that this sample will change, with main studios trying to painting extra genuine experiences within the lives of individuals of coloration. It’s the kind of angle that permeates each body of his Netflix unique movie, because the “regular life” strategy that Penny’s Uncorked centered its story round was meant to create a personally relatable film for the viewers. That was particularly essential, because the household dramedy style is one which sometimes must throw in something and all the pieces that provides what is perhaps seen as some additional, marketable pizzazz.