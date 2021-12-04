Why Uriel Antuna has delayed his arrival in America

Uriel Antuna has delayed the exchange of players between América and Chivas (Photo: Instagram @ urielantuna90 / @ cordovar97)

Uriel Antuna and Sebastián Córdova They are the two players who have received the most convictions in recent days for the alleged transfer that they are about to star in. Although various sources have ensured that the exchange between the Chivas of the Guadalajara Sports Club and the Eagles of America is practically a fact, the negotiations have stalled due to the Salary claims and dislikes made known by the Club Santos Laguna youth squad to the board of Coapa.

According to information from sources consulted by the specialized media ESPN, Uriel Antuna continues with a negative stance before signing the contract with his new team. And is that one of the conditions that oblige the azulcrema team to convince him to stamp his signature on the contract is his disgust about moving to Mexico City. With this, he would look for a way that, in a new offer, the possibility of a salary increase is contemplated.

In fact, that was the first obstacle that prevented the transfer from being carried out, that is, He was not convinced by the salary offered by the Coapa board of directors. According to the portal Salary Sport, the Sorcerer is the ninth player with the best salary perception of the Rojiblanco squad who played at Grita México Apertura 2021. In that sense, with his arrival in Las Águilas, and knowing the economic power of the institution, he would demand a payment greater than that offered, although the exact amount has not been disclosed.

Sebastián Córdova would have already accepted the contractual conditions offered by the Chivas (Photo: Twitter / @Resacaamericanista)

The unofficial document assured that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic medalist pocketed more than MXN 240k each week who was part of the rojiblanca institution. In that sense, it seeks to pressure the board of the Coapa team so that, at least, they equal the amount, considering that Sebastián Córdova received a similar income when he played the last season with Club América.

Conversely, The Americanist youth squad did not delay in accepting the rojiblancos’ contractual conditions. Nor are there many details about his conditions, however, the departure of Oribe Peralta, who consolidated himself as the player with the best salary despite hardly playing minutes, would have facilitated the financial solvency to offer him a competent salary.

The departure of the two promises of the institutions would have been motivated by the decrease they experienced in their level of play. Although the two were fundamental players in the team led by Jaime Lozano in the Olympic Games, upon their return they were far from showing their best version with their respective clubs. Even, Córdova became a shock to Santiago Solari, although it enjoyed the undisputed ownership under the command of Miguel Louse Herrera.

Uriel Antuna was one of the fundamental players in the Concacaf pre-Olympic (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

The exchange of players between staunch rivals is not usually frequent in Mexican soccer. In addition to this, The little explosiveness and quality that Uriel Antuna showed in Chivas has caused the rejection of the American fans, who demonstrated on social media with #AntunaNoFirmes. However, another sector that seeks the departure of the former LA Galaxy player went viral on #AntunaFirmaYa.

In the case of Sebastián Córdova, Miguel Herrera considered that he is a player with quality and that he should not leave the club. In an interview for the medium ESPN, cataloged as a Mistake the search for his exit in exchange for the Chivas player. He even assured that if he had the opportunity to participate in the exchange, he would I would take the opportunity to take him to the Tigers from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León.

Despite the assumptions, according to journalists such as John Suttclife, it would be a matter of time for each of the institutions to announce the incorporation of the new reinforcement. In case of materialization, they must make their way into the new institution to achieve their intention to get the attention of a European football club.

