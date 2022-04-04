Why use monitors when you can work with two 75-inch TVs directly

A developer had been trying for some time to find a new way of working. Doing it with 28-inch or 32-inch 4K monitors just didn’t work: I had to scale the image to see everything a little bigger.

What did? shop two giant 75-inch televisions that he placed in a room in his house, one horizontally and the other in portrait mode (that’s nothing). No tables, of course: a good chair and some tables for the keyboard and the mouse ended up completing a great job. and never better said.

This is working big and the rest is nonsense

This developer, nicknamed 'deselected' on Reddit, recounted his experience on this social network, where his way of solving the problem became a phenomenon.





He explained the reason for doing something like that: always I ended up scaling the image on the 4K monitors I was using to 175% or 200% “because the text is unreadable and very small at that size, so I realized I wasn’t really using all the pixels that were available to me.”

For him it made more sense to buy a bigger 4K screen whose resolution did not have to scale or that it had to scale very little (100%-125%), and be “at the perfect distance as if you were in front of a 1080p quad monitor on a table.”

At Xataka we have already talked about the fact that there are times when a good Smart TV can certainly be very interesting. as a monitorand the landing of the 42-inch LG OLED models – we already have first impressions – and Sony is promising in this regard.

Just buying from Blaupunkt’s 75″ Smart TVs, and he chose them because they were the cheapest he could find at that resolution and size. He also bought two brackets that allowed him to place a television in landscape mode and another in portrait mode, and completed his particular ‘setup’ with various elements.

Among others, with a recliner from the brand Artiss and a speaker system from JBL. The PC he uses to run everything was much more modest than you might think: he uses an old computer with a Core i7-4790 and a GeForce GTX 970 with which it is capable of having the two televisions connected enjoying 4K resolution at 60 Hz.

The keyboard (a Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard) and the mouse (a Logitech MX Ergo Trackball) completed a configuration that, of course, is out of the ordinary due to those gigantic televisions that they act as peculiar monitors for their work.