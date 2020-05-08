Why Val Kilmer Stopped Playing Batman After Forever

25 years after Batman Forever’s launch, Val Kilmer has elaborated on why he didn’t return as Batman. Previous rumors and studies have alleged that Batman Forever was one in every of a number of cinematic initiatives the place Kilmer brought about issues, and director Joel Schumacher as soon as described the actor as “psychotic” (although the filmmaker mentioned final yr that he thought Kilmer made for a “fabulous Batman”). Kilmer maintains that scheduling conflicts with The Saint factored into him not being a part of Batman & Robin, however he additionally merely grew tired of the position of the Darkish Knight.