Why Vasco Aguirre could lead again in Spain

Javier Aguirre could return to Spain to lead RCD Mallorca (Photo: Matthew Childs/REUTERS)

Since his foray into the professional team bench, Javier Aguirre He has been characterized by his leadership and the achievements he has obtained as technical director. An important part of his successes has been rooted in the rescue of sports institutions in urgency to save their place in a certain category. Thus, despite not having consolidated his best performance at the head of the Rayados de Monterrey, his next job could be in Spanish football.

According to information from Spanish newspapers such as Brand and Last minutethe Basque Aguirre would be the main and almost only candidate to occupy the position of coach of Real Club Deportivo Mallorca. What the Iberian press spread as a rumor was confirmed at noon on Tuesday, March 22, when the team based at the Son Moix Stadium confirmed the departure of the strategist Luis García.

Aguirre’s challenge would not be easy. Currently, the RCD Mallorca occupies 18th place in the general table, that is, the last team that descends to League B at the end of the tournament. Although the Majorcan team has not managed to accumulate any units in the last five games, they still hopes to save his job in the Spanish gold circuit due to the difference of one, two and three points with respect to the three teams with the best immediate statistics.

Barcelona would be one of the teams that Vasco would face (Photo: Nacho Doce/REUTES)

In this sense, the main task of the strategist born in Mexico City would lie in the get the most points possible in the last nine days of the contest. His next rival could be the Getafesquad that will seek to move away from the last positions of the classification like Elche, Granada and Alaveswhom he will also face.

Among the future opponents of Mallorca who do not run so much risk for relegation is the Osasuna and Rayo Vallecano, who could steal vital units. However, the picture could get complicated when host Atlético de Madrid or visit Barcelona and Sevillaat the Camp Nou and the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, respectively.

The last time Aguirre had a similar goal was when led Leganés during the 2019-20 seasonhowever, on that occasion he was very close to achieving the feat and could not avoid the descent. Meanwhile, if he manages to save Mallorca from losing the category in La Liga, his continuity for the 2022-23 season could be almost endorsed.

The one from Monterrey was the last squad led by Vasco, with whom he won the Concachampions, but was fired due to his poor performance in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX (Photo: Miguel Sierra/EFE)

In the absence of official confirmation from the Vermilions, the Basque is shaping up to direct his sixth institution in football in Spain. The first opportunity she received from the Osasuna between 2002 and 2006, where he was also a player. Due to its success, the Atletico Madrid reached an agreement with the Mexican for the next three years until he took the reins of the Tricolor.

In 2010, Aguirre was once again requested by the Royal Saragossa during the entire season. Two years later he changed sides and stormed the Spanish of Barcelona until 2014. After managing the Japanese team, as well as Al-Wahda of the United Arab Emirates and the Egyptian team, in 2019 he signed his last adventure in Europe before returning to Mexico with the Rayados de Monterrey.

Meanwhile, the break for the FIFA date in March will provide a break for teams around the world. This period could be beneficial for Aguirre works with his new institution before returning to activity on Saturday, April 2 at the Alfonso Pérez Stadium in the Autonomous Community of Madrid.

