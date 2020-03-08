Why Vin Diesel Refuses To Move F9 Or Bloodshot Amid Coronavirus Fears

Vin Diesel is definitely actually enthusiastic about preserving his films in theaters regardless of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak. He has two main films arising quickly — his Bloodshot superhero film on March 13 and Quick and Livid‘s F9 in Might. He is a producer on each movies, so he has not less than some say in what occurs. And in contrast to James Bond and even Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel will not be budging.