Why Warner Bros. Put ‘Surprise Woman 1984’ on HBO Max

Warner Bros. didn’t have loads of good choices.

After the studio launched Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” in September to lackluster ticket gross sales, it was hesitant to unveil one other $200 million-budgeted film in the course of a pandemic. And but, simply three months after “Tenet” tried and largely did not reignite moviegoing, Warner Bros. needed to decide concerning the destiny of “Surprise Woman 1984,” the final blockbuster scheduled for 2020 after different main movies equivalent to “No Time to Die” and “Soul” had been postponed or opted for streaming debuts.

With “Surprise Woman 1984’s” Christmas Day launch date looming, the studio had discovered itself in between a rock and a tough place.

On one hand, it had a famous person director in Patty Jenkins, who needed the follow-up to her 2017 superhero journey “Surprise Woman” to have a splashy big-screen debut. The unique DC Comics adaptation — spotlighting Gal Gadot’s feminine heroine — was a crucial and industrial smash, producing $820 million in ticket gross sales globally. The sequel was anticipated to surpass the billion-dollar mark.

But the studio was painfully conscious that circumstances of coronavirus had been going up, not down, and seeing the virus proceed to surge would have an effect on these plans. Rising circumstances additionally meant that New York Metropolis and Los Angeles would doubtless double down on their resolution to maintain theaters closed — within the case of “Tenet,” Warners estimated that the lack of these markets value them tens of hundreds of thousands of {dollars} in income.

However the studio couldn’t delay the discharge of “Surprise Woman 1984” indefinitely. The film was filmed and accomplished in 2018, which looks like an eternity in the past given all the things that’s occurred in the previous few months. There was a way that sequel would get stale in the event that they waited till summer season or subsequent fall — 4 years after “Surprise Woman” premiered. Even with a number of promising vaccines, there’s no assure that the world will return to some form of regular in a matter of months.

So Warner Bros. discovered itself weighing choices that will have been unthinkable when the studio first greenlit “Surprise Woman 1984.” Up till the eleventh hour, higher-ups at Warner Bros. had been debating the most effective launch technique — a mix that will permit the film to play in theaters on Christmas Day whereas additionally making a splash on HBO Max, the subscription streaming service owned by its mother or father firm WarnerMedia. The studio closely thought-about giving “Surprise Woman 1984” a shortened unique theatrical run. However as an alternative, Warners made the stunning resolution to launch the film day and date — that means it will land in theaters and on HBO Max concurrently on Dec. 25.

Although the movie is forgoing substantial field workplace returns and can doubtless find yourself dropping cash — “Surprise Woman” value $200 million to make and lots of hundreds of thousands extra to market globally — leaning into the HBO Max of issues grew to become the most suitable choice as a result of it allowed them to get the film out in a well timed method whereas selling a streaming service that’s struggled to make waves. Rival studios imagine that WarnerMedia, which is below strain to make HBO Max a real rival to Netflix, had critical “Hamilton” envy. The corporate noticed the success that Disney had skipping a theatrical launch for the Lin Manuel Miranda film musical in favor of a streaming launch final summer season, and needed to make the same stir.

“They’re going to make much less cash for the higher good of constructing HBO Max,” mentioned Wealthy Greenfield, a media analyst at LightShed Companions. “That is placing the long-term way forward for the corporate forward of income.”

HBO Max is on the pricier facet, working at $15 per thirty days in comparison with the $7 month-to-month charge for Disney Plus and $9 month-to-month charge for Netflix’s primary plan. As of late September, HBO Max reportedly had round 9 million subscribers. The budding streamer’s larger concern, Greenfield argues, is that 70% of HBO clients have entry to HBO Max for no additional cost however nonetheless haven’t signed up to make use of it.

“It’s far much less about driving new subscribers as it’s getting individuals to know HBO Max exists,” he mentioned. “They’ve individuals who pay for HBO Max and don’t use it. The entire initiative is getting individuals over to Max.”

WarnerMedia has made it no secret that the corporate is shifting its focus to streaming, and the launch of “Surprise Woman 1984” will certainly entice legions of comedian ebook loyalists to HBO Max. (What number of will cancel after the free seven-day trial could also be a unique concern.) However the firm nonetheless acknowledges the significance of film theaters, particularly for blockbuster franchises that rely on world field workplace receipts to show a revenue, and didn’t wish to depart multiplexes solely within the lurch.

Cinema chains huge and small would usually refuse to play a serious film that’s debuting concurrently on house leisure. Final spring, the most important movie show chain within the nation, AMC, vowed to boycott Common’s motion pictures after the studio launched “Trolls World Tour” on digital rental companies when most theaters had been closed as a result of pandemic.

However these strains within the sand have washed away throughout COVID. Months into a worldwide heath disaster that has no finish in sight, theater exhibitors are struggling to make ends meet. If they need any probability of staying open, they need to play no matter they will.

On Wednesday, AMC’s CEO Adam Aron had a really completely different response to information that “Surprise Woman 1984” was taking a plan of action just like Common’s “Trolls” sequel.

“Provided that atypical circumstances name for atypical financial relationships between studios and theaters, and atypical home windows and releasing methods, AMC is totally onboard for Warner Brothers’ announcement,” Aron mentioned.

It’s unclear what number of U.S. cinemas shall be open by the point “Surprise Woman 1984” rolls round in late December. About half of the theaters within the nation are closed. Comparatively, 70% of theaters had been again in enterprise when “Tenet” was launched in September — and that film simply barely made $50 million in home ticket gross sales. Regal, the second largest theater chain, selected to stay shuttered and has beforehand mentioned it gained’t reopen places for one film. It will want a string of buzzy new releases to make reopening a financially viable proposition.

Abroad, the place HBO Max will not be out there, “Surprise Woman 1984” will bow in theaters every week earlier on Dec. 16, in an effort to forestall piracy. In contrast to the cratering home field workplace, worldwide movie show operators, significantly in China and Japan, have already fielded a number of blockbusters.

Within the U.S., exhibitors are nonetheless grateful that Warner Bros. took a daring guess in launching “Tenet” regardless of huge headwinds dealing with the field workplace. And, they’re hoping “Surprise Woman 1984” shall be a one-off, not the beginning of a launch technique that can outlast the pandemic. Another excuse theaters aren’t outraged is as a result of they’re anticipated to obtain a bigger reduce of ticket gross sales in trade for permitting Warner Bros. to interrupt their theatrical contract. Historically, studios and exhibitors cut up income 50-50. With “Surprise Woman 1984,” some main circuits are anticipated to maintain an excellent bigger proportion of the revenues. Sources accustomed to negotiations mentioned offers haven’t been finalized.

Theater operators had been comforted that WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar affirmed the corporate’s dedication to exhibition. “We imagine in theaters as a result of a whole lot of hundreds of thousands of followers around the globe worth going to the flicks,” he mentioned Wednesday.

These a whole lot of hundreds of thousands of followers could wish to see “Surprise Woman 1984” of their native cinema, however the harsh actuality of this pandemic means they could need to accept watching it of their front room as an alternative.